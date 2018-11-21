Jam Jar Gin's Morus LXIV ultra-premium gin - Product Launch

Jam Jar Gin's Morus LXIV ultra-premium gin

Category - Gin, 64% abv

Available - From this month

Location - UK, Harvey Nichols

Price - GBP4,000 (US$5,100) per 70cl bottle

Luxury gin maker Jam Jar Gin has released what it claims is the world's most expensive gin.

Morus LXIV costs GBP4,000 for a 70cl bottle and will also be sold in 3cl gift packs for GBP200. It is distilled from the leaves of an "ancient" mulberry tree, Jam Jar Gin said without giving further details. The 64%-abv spirit is packaged in a porcelain jar and comes with a porcelain stirrup cup for drinking.

Jam Jar Gin was launched in 2014 and owns the Yerburgh's Jam Jar Gin range, which is packaged in jam jars.

Gin producers are investing more money in the category as demand contunues to grow. This week, Ian Macleod Distillers said it is to build a multi-million pound city centre distillery for its Edinburgh Gin brand.

