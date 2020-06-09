Jagermeister to sport limited-edition label to help on-premise

Mast-Jägermeister is lining up a limited edition label for its namesake liqueur brand as part of the German company's support for the ailing on-premise channel.

Jägermeister's #SaveTheNight bottle will be available in several markets this week

The move forms part of Jägermeister's '#SAVETHENIGHT' activation, which was announced in April. The label, which will appear on bottles of Jägermeister this week, is backed by an EUR1m (US$1.13m) to assist on-premise employees who are struggling due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

An unspecified number of labels will be produced with markets including the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Czech, Slovakia and Argentina initially stocking the iteration. South Korea, China and Australia will take delivery in August.

"With this unique initiative, we want to emphasise the importance of stepping in and helping," said Jägermeister's head of global innovation & design, Gunar Splanemann. "Global nightlife is truly under severe threat. This exceptional project symbolises the spirit, strong cohesion and high devotion the global nightlife community stands for and that Jägermeister has been an integral part of for decades."

The back label of the limited edition pack features the line: "The good times will come again. Until they do, this bottle is for those who make the night. Together, we support them. Together, we will #savethenight."

