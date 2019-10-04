J Lohr Vineyards & Wines appoints family member as chief brand officer

J Lohr Vineyards & Wines has promoted a second-generation member of its founding family to the position of chief brand officer.

Cynthia Lohr has worked for her family's wine company for 17 years

Cynthia Lohr has moved up to the role from trade & brand advocate, the Californian vineyard and wine brand owner confirmed earlier this week. Lohr's appointment comes 17 years into her career with the company.

As CBO, Lohr will be responsible for "initiatives that impact the company's … direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales and brand alignment and elevation strategies". Among the positions she has held in her time with J Lohr are director of communications and VP of marketing.

"Cynthia has demonstrated an unrelenting commitment to championing our company and brand differentiators, and elevating the J Lohr story, across all channels," said founder Jerry Lohr, who Cynthia will report in to. "This promotion to the role of chief brand officer is a deserved acknowledgement of her acumen and passion for our family business, and for her leadership efforts across the wine industry and beyond."

Founded 45 years ago, J Lohr owns 4,000 acres of vineyard spread over four sites in California's winelands.

Why do consumers find wine so... boring? - Click here for a just-drinks comment