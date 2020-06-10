Irish Distillers recruits internally for Jameson master distiller, appoints Kevin O'Gorman

Pernod Ricard's Irish Distillers unit has announced a change of master distiller at the home of the group's Jameson Irish whiskey brand.

Kevin O’Gorman will continue as Irish Distillers' master of maturation in his new role

Earlier today, the company announced the appointment of Kevin O'Gorman to the role at Irish Distiller's Midleton Distillery near Cork. O'Gorman will also continue as master of maturation at Midleton, a position he assumed in 2007.

He will be replacing Brian Nation, who after seven years in the role and almost 23 years with Irish Distillers, has been lined up for a move to the US to take on the same role at an unspecified start-up distillery in the country.

When contacted by just-drinks, a spokesperson for the division declined to name the US distillery, adding that a formal announcement will be made next week.

"Kevin's exceptional leadership and talent as master of maturation has impressed the whiskey world ever since he took on the role in 2007," said the division's CEO, Conor McQuaid. "We know that he will continue to impress as master distiller, an evolved role which will see him lead both distillation and maturation at Irish Distillers."

Midleton is Irish Distillers' only whiskey production facility in Ireland.

Two years ago, Pernod unveiled a near-US$175m investment in its Irish whiskey production operations, with the intention to "meet demand" for Jameson worldwide.

Why post-COVID spirits consumers will be 'living in the moment' - Click here for a just-drinks comment