News

Innis & Gunn teams with Ian Rankin in beer/book promotion

31 May 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

just-drinks speaks to Distill Ventures' CEO

Why pink is the biggest thing in spirits in 2019

"Too many tuxedos, too much bling" - BrewDog

The just-drinks Analyst returns

Is diversification the future for beer? - Comment

Remain wary of generational consumer trends

Beam Suntory hands India reins to Neeraj Kumar

Beam Suntory Brazilian distribution moves in-house

Casamigos, Don Julio both in growth in the US

Whyte & Mackay Light - NPD
MORE

Innis and Gunn has partnered with Scottish author Ian Rankin to release a limited edition pack of its The Original bottled beer.

A total of 500 units of Innis & Gunns The Original, wrapped in Ian Rankins latest thriller, will be available

A total of 500 units of Innis & Gunn's The Original, wrapped in Ian Rankin's latest thriller, will be available

The craft brewer, based in Perth in Scotland, said earlier today a total of 500 units of the pack will go up for sale tomorrow (1 June). The bottles are individually wrapped with an extract from Rankin's latest novel, In a House of Lies.

Consumers can buy the pack, along with a copy of In a House of Lies, from the Innis & Gunn website from 0900 tomorrow, at a price of GBP8 (US$10).

"We've spent years refining our craft to produce the very best beers, just as Ian has done with his novels," said founder & master brewer Dougal Sharp. "This partnership really is a great fit."

Innis & Gunn had another brush with the entertainment world earlier this month, when one of its beers made an unexpected appearance in the movie 'Avengers Endgame'. The company had not secured any product placement rights with the film.

Is diversification the future for beer? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, Marketing – advertising & promotions

Expert Analysis

Beer & Cider in the United Kingdom

Beer & Cider in the United Kingdom

Beer & Cider in the United Kingdom...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Innis & Gunn

Innis & Gunn "delighted" with surprise role in Avengers Endgame - just-drinks Exclusive...

just a Moment With … Dougal Sharp from Innis & Gunn

just a Moment With … Dougal Sharp from Innis & Gunn...

This week in beer and cider, featuring Constellation Brands' Mexican beers, the top 50 craft brewers in the US and Innis & Gunn's brewery buy

This week in beer and cider, featuring Constellation Brands' Mexican beers, the top 50 craft brewers...

This week in spirits & wine, featuring Concha y Toro's performance trends, Lambrini's fake tan tie-up and are spirits brands abandoning Twitter?

This week in spirits & wine, featuring Concha y Toro's performance trends, Lambrini's fake tan tie-u...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?