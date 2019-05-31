Innis & Gunn teams with Ian Rankin in beer/book promotion

Innis and Gunn has partnered with Scottish author Ian Rankin to release a limited edition pack of its The Original bottled beer.

A total of 500 units of Innis & Gunn's The Original, wrapped in Ian Rankin's latest thriller, will be available

The craft brewer, based in Perth in Scotland, said earlier today a total of 500 units of the pack will go up for sale tomorrow (1 June). The bottles are individually wrapped with an extract from Rankin's latest novel, In a House of Lies.

Consumers can buy the pack, along with a copy of In a House of Lies, from the Innis & Gunn website from 0900 tomorrow, at a price of GBP8 (US$10).

"We've spent years refining our craft to produce the very best beers, just as Ian has done with his novels," said founder & master brewer Dougal Sharp. "This partnership really is a great fit."

Innis & Gunn had another brush with the entertainment world earlier this month, when one of its beers made an unexpected appearance in the movie 'Avengers Endgame'. The company had not secured any product placement rights with the film.

Is diversification the future for beer? - Click here for a just-drinks comment