Innis and Gunn’s Red Nose Rye Beer - Product Launch

Innis and Gunn's Red Nose Rye Beer

Innis & Gunn is to donate money to a UK children's charity through its new beer launch

Category - Beer, rye, 5.4% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The UK, available in the on-premise only

Price - GBP4 (US$5.20) per pint

Scottish craft brewer Innis & Gunn has launched a Christmas rye beer that is only available on-tap.

The iteration celebrates the winter festive season and raises money for UK charity Cash for Kids. The company said it will donate GBP1 for every pint of Red Nose Rye Beer sold.

The beer, which has been made in collaboration with Inverness-based bar operator Cru Holdings, contains festive flavours including spiced orange zest and cinnamon.

It the first collaboration brew Innis & Gunn has done in the north of Scotland. The beer was brewed at Innis & Gunn's microbrewery in former nightclub venue the Arches in Glasgow.

In September, Innis & Gunn appointed a current chair of Burger King UK and former Wagamama UK chair, Martin Robinson, as its non-executive chairperson.

