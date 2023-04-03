India-based drinks manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries has acquired a 10% stake in local gin maker Spaceman Spirits Lab.

Tilaknagar has purchased a 10% stake of the Samsara gin brand owner for Rs97.5m ($1.18m). The deal is set to close by 30 June 2023.

The acquisition of the Samsara gin brand marks the Mumbai-headquartered distiller’s first foray into the “craft” gin industry, it said. The company already sells several other types of spirits in India such as its own Mansion House brandy.

In a statement, the publicly listed company said: “The company has considered and agreed to invest in two tranches an aggregate sum of Rs9.75 crore in the securities of Spaceman Spirits Lab Private Limited through a combination of equity shares and compulsory convertible preference shares.”

The Samsara gin range includes a London dry style gin and pink gin. The brand is set to launch three more flavours.

Spaceman Spirits returned an annual revenue of Rs27m last financial year, an increase of Rs900,000 on the year prior, Tilaknagar said in a filing on the India stock exchange on Saturday (29 March).

The gin category in India is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14% and reach Rs56.9bn by 2026, according to research by GlobalData.

In November 2022, Tilaknagar invested in a local RTD shot firm Incredible Spirits.