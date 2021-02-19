If you read only one thing ... - This week's must-reads on just-drinks...

Here's a look at the biggest stories and the best content from just-drinks this week.

just-drinks caught up with Treasury Wine Estates CEO Tim Ford this week

In late-January, Moët Hennessy reported a 14% slide in full-year sales from 2020. Here, just-drinks picks through the wine & spirits group's performance over the past five years for the trends set to affect the company, specifically, and the global wine and spirits categories, more broadly.

just-drinks' in-house analyst joins us again this month with perfect timing. Company results are flooding in and Ian Shackleton runs his beady eye over the latest numbers (and presentation skills) from Diageo as well as the figures (and young-ness of CEO) from Heineken. Ian also looks at the UK on-premise channel, once a healthy stomping ground for investors.

The release this week of six-month results provided the opportunity for just-drinks to catch up with Treasury Wine Estates' CEO, Tim Ford. During our London-to-Melbourne call, Ford explains how TWE is benefitting from the COVID pandemic in Europe, is looking to sell off brands in the US, is preparing for a 'new normal' in China and wasn't bluffing - honest! - when the company mulled demerging Penfolds.

In December, Moët Hennessy announced the appointment of Jasmin Allen to senior VP of the company's flagship Cognac brand in the US, followed swiftly by the hiring of Dr Atira Charles as head of diversity & inclusion in North America. The hires saw two women of colour take executive positions at one of the spirits industry's biggest names. Earlier this month, just-drinks sat down with both Allen and Charles to reflect on the issue of diversity in corporate America, a year of social unrest and the continued importance to brand identity of cultural resonance.

In just-drinks' results coverage:

Treasury Wine Estates is preparing to factor China's wine market out of the equation as recently-introduced tariffs pulled on improving sales in the second half of 2020.

Asahi Group will need another two years to return to pre-COVID profit levels after posting significant beer and soft drinks declines in 2020.

Beam Suntory has hailed a return to growth in the second half of 2020 resulting in top-line parity after a decline in the first six months of the year.

Campari Group saw the final three months of 2020 return to the red, as sales in the final quarter added to a bleak first half to pull on full-year results.

On our news pages:

Coca-Cola European Partners has increased its offer to acquire Coca-Cola Amatil, with the Australasian bottler backing the improved bid.

Constellation Brands has accused Anheuser-Busch InBev of trying to stifle hard seltzer competition in a legal fight over the use of the Corona brand name in the US.

The threat of rising commodity costs next year is just one of a spate of challenges facing European beverage companies post-coronavirus, a new report has warned.

Japanese whisky distillers have issued labelling standards in an attempt to regulate the 100-year-old category.

Nestle has agreed to sell its North American bottled water brands to the private-equity company behind the revival of the Pabst Blue Ribbon beer brand.

Brown-Forman is to double the capacity of its Kentucky Bourbon distillery to meet growing demand for American whiskey.

In our data centre:

Duvel Moortgat has rolled out a 6.66%-abv Duvel beer in a nod to the brand's name, which means devil.

Halewood Artisanal Spirits is moving production of Whitley Neill to the city of London amid plans to highlight the gin brand's new home in future marketing activity.