If you read only one thing... - This week's must-reads on just-drinks...

In mid-August, Treasury Wine Estates reported a 9.3% decline in sales from the 12 months to the end of June. A tough second half of the fiscal year, in which the coronavirus pummelled performance, pulled markedly on a first-half when sales came in flat. Here, just-drinks considers the wine group's performance over the last five years.

Having taken a break for 13 months to bring a human into the world, Laura Foster re-dons her consumer trends chapeau and finds our drinking habits to be much-changed compared to when she left us.

The recent campaign against Jim Murray's 'Whisky Bible' has shone a light on sexism in whisky, and there's no turning it off now. Brands will need to take a proactive, as opposed to merely reactive, stance to show that their condemnation of misogyny and commitment to inclusivity goes beyond lip service, says Amy Hopkins.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a baptism of fire for new Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink, who took over from Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer on 1 June at the apex of the global lockdowns. But, as well as navigating Heineken though one of the most uncertain years in brewing history, van den Brink has also had to deal with the usual challenges faced by new brooms - pushing through organisational changes and instilling a level of authority on their new charge.

Based on research from GlobalData's 'Influencer' platform, here's a countdown of the ten most influential Twitter users in beer during the three months to the end of June.

The Coca-Cola Co's Japanese unit has launched another innovative beverage, a broth drink made from the same stock used for miso soup. The canned drink, made in partnership with food group Kikkoman, is based on the umami-tasting dashi soup stock common in Japanese cooking.

Brown-Forman has launched a new global Jack Daniel's TV advert, a week after unveiling a new master distiller for the Tennessee whiskey brand. The 'First Timers' TV spot rolled out from this week across more than 100 Jack Daniel's markets.

Norway is to row back on the tax levels on artificially-sweetened soft drinks at the same time as increasing the duty on full-sugar drinks. The Scandinavian country, which has some of the highest soft drinks levies in Europe and penalises low- and no-sugar and high-sugar drinks equally, said last week that a new tax structure will come into force in July next year.

Molson Coors Beverage Co has started work on a multi-year overhaul of its main US brewery, a key component of the company's restructuring programme. The "multi-hundred-million-dollar" investment in the Golden brewery in Colorado, the home of the Coors beer brand, broke ground last week, the company said this week.

A US-based baijiu maker funded by one of China's largest distilleries has signed distribution deals with Sazerac in a bid to put the Chinese white spirit on the global cocktail map. Ming River, which has a joint-venture with fourth-biggest baijiu producer Luzhou Laojiao, will partner with Sazerac's Hi-Spirits unit in the UK and has recently transferred US distribution to the Southern Comfort and Buffalo Trace owner.

Heineken is considering lodging an appeal against a potential GBP2m (US$2.58m) fine over its treatment of UK pub tenants and "systemic corporate failures" in compliance. In a preliminary investigation by the UK Pub Code Adjudicator, released this week, Heineken's Star Pubs and Bars unit was found to have breached the pub code 12 times, including forcing tenants that had requested going free of their pub tie to sell "unreasonable levels of Heineken beers and ciders".

Remy Cointreau has secured majority control of Epernay-based J de Telmont, marking the group's return to Champagne. Four months after opening negotiations with the privately-held Champagne house, Remy confirmed the closure of a deal this week.

Moet Hennessy enjoyed a much stronger third quarter of 2020, with the unit's sales slipping by only 3% as Cognac brand Hennessy bounced back into growth. The wine and spirits company, which is part of the LVMH luxury goods group, said this week that its sales in the three months to the end of September totalled EUR1.36bn (US$1.59bn).