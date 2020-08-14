If you read only one thing... - This week's must-reads on just-drinks...

Here's a look at the biggest stories and the best content from just-drinks this week.

Treasury Wine Estates was amongst the companies announcing their latest results this week

The ready-to-drink category has emerged as the unlikely hero of the drinks world. Whisky - particularly Scotch - has been slow to capitalise on the trend, but a wealth of planned NPD could offer a lifeline for a segment that has famously struggled to connect with a younger audience. Category commentator Amy Hopkins investigates.

As lockdown starts to lift in many countries, safety concerns are causing the more mature generation to react in different ways to younger drinkers. While this might spell trouble for certain areas of the off-premise, extra caution among older consumers will drive growth in other areas.

?The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how consumers around the world approach the non-alcoholic beverage aisle. Over the next three years, bottled water is likely to be consumed in greater quantities, while carbonates and RTD tea and coffee are both expected to see a significant drop in popularity, compared to previous forecasts.

In just-drinks' company results coverage:

Coca-Cola Consolidated has emerged from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic - so far - in relatively healthy shape as six-month sales kept pace with the year-prior.

Monster Beverage Corp has reported a steady improvement in sales in recent months, although the second-quarter performance came in flat.

Treasury Wine Estates has seen sales in the second half of its fiscal-2020 struggle, although current trends in Asia suggest a possible route to growth in the current trading period.

Carlsberg has added further details to its half-year performance, a month after reporting an 11.6% decline in six-month sales.

On our news pages:

Diageo has started proceedings against the parent company of Moet Hennessy, claiming it is still waiting on an expected dividend payment from last year.

Coca-Cola European Partners is set to ditch plastic rings on multi-packs in one of its European markets, plumping instead for a recyclable paperboard alternative.

UK kombucha producer Real, which positions its namesake brand as a non-alcoholic alternative to sparkling wine, has started packaging its fermented teas in wine-style bottles.

?A brace of drinks industry trade organisations in the UK have welcomed a decision by US authorities not to extend the imposition of tariffs to two of their respective categories.

Altia has secured an extension to its production arrangement for Brown-Forman's Finlandia vodka brand.

Carlsberg has admitted it is considering making beer industry purchases in the short- to medium-term, with hard seltzer also seen by the group as a category worth entering.