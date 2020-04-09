News

If you read only one thing... - This week's must-reads on just-drinks

9 April 2020

Here's a look at the biggest stories and the best content from just-drinks this week.

This week saw Treasury Wine Estates consider spinning off its Penfolds wine brand into a new separate company

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, consumer trends columnist Lucy Britner looks at how the crisis will change consumer behaviour.

Several weeks into COVID-19's appearance and its rapid spread in the US, the virus's impact on the beverage alcohol industry and related merger and acquisition activity is starting to come into focus.

Every industry is being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In wine, the sales channels have been battered while production also has battles to fight. Category commentator Chris Losh surveys the wreckage.

Treasury Wine Estates is considering hiving off its Penfolds wine brand into a standalone company. The Australia-headquartered wine group said a potential demerger of Penfolds would then allow for a separate focus on the 'luxury' end of its remaining portfolio, while "reducing and right-sizing" the 'commercial' roster.

In announcing the initial conclusions of a recent business review today, Treasury Wine Estates has prompted the very simple question: Why? A statement to the Australian Stock Exchange this week featured the following line from the group: "Treasury Wine Estates … announced its intention to consider a demerger of the Penfolds business … into a separate company."

In the drinks industry, the coronavirus pandemic has turned the spotlight on to trade associations, with members searching frantically for answers to their many questions. In our latest coronavirus special interview, just-drinks hears from Ulrich Adam, director general of SpiritsEurope, who discusses how his organisation is coping with COVID-19.

Here, just-drinks consolidates the M&A activity in the global drinks industry during March, a month that saw Constellation Brands close the book on its craft beer folly, PepsiCo up the energy drinks stakes and Pernod Ricard complete a bit of shopping before COVID-19 closed the shops.

On just-drinks news page:

UK alcohol trade bodies have called on the Government to ease tax and other financial burdens on businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Jones Soda is to sponsor an e-sports motor racing tournament as real-life sporting events are cancelled as a result of the coronavirus.

Constellation Brands has taken unspecified steps to avoid an "irreversible impact" to its brewing operations in Mexico.

Hard seltzer can weather the coronavirus storm in the US as the category's core consumers remain insulated from the worst of an expected economic downturn, an analyst has forecast.

Heineken has pledged to retain all of its employees until at least the end of this year despite an expected economic hit from the coronavirus. As brewers in the UK give temporary leave to staff in response to the downturn in demand caused by lockdown measures, Heineken said it "will not carry out structural layoffs" as a consequence of COVID-19. 

Diageo has joined the ranks of drinks companies that have abandoned their full-year guidance, with the coronavirus pandemic already having a "significant impact" on its performance. In a further trading update today, the group flagged the lockdowns in many of its markets, along with the widespread closure of the on-premise channel.

The record-breaking summer in the UK two years ago has contributed to a fall in sales for AG Barr in its most recent fiscal year.

