If you read only one thing... - This week's must-reads on just-drinks...

Here's a look at the biggest stories and the best content from just-drinks this week.

As the year draws to a close, just-drinks takes a look back at the stories that have made the headlines across the global drinks industry over the last 12 months. Here, Ben Cooper picks out the highs and lows for the wine category.

Constellation Brands has offloaded Ballast Point, almost exactly four years after spending US$1bn on the San Diego-based craft brewer. The group, which has recently sold off some of its wine and spirits brands, has confirmed that Ballast Point will transition to Illinois start-up, Kings & Convicts Brewing Co.

With a sale to Kings & Convicts Brewing Co, Ballast Point has fallen victim to the new broom of Constellation CEO Bill Newlands who, since his appointment in March, has shown a determination to focus solely on the company's best-in-class brands. That Ballast Point was bought in 2015 specifically because it was the US craft beer industry's best-in-class shows how far the San Diego brewer has fallen. Its US$1bn price tag today looks ridiculous, and when the story of US craft beer is written, may well signify the high watermark of the craft beer craze - and its greatest folly.

The European Union has reportedly threatened to fight back after the US Government included Champagne on a list of French imports facing potential tariffs in retaliation for a tax on American tech firms. The list, released this week, specified French sparkling wine as a potential target for the tax, which media reports claim could potentially hit US$2.4bn-worth of French products.

These are trying times for Champagne exporters. Three months after dodging a tariff bullet through their exclusion from a list of retaliatory US taxes on imported European goods, they now find themselves caught up in a separate trade war. That both of these transatlantic spates are over, respectively, aeroplanes and tech firms - a world away from the vineyards of north-east France - must make the turmoil even harder to take.

Here, just-drinks consolidates the M&A activity in the global drinks industry during November, a month that saw Anheuser-Busch InBev finally take the plunge with Craft Brew Alliance, Bacardi make a canned spirits play and Refresco embark on a mini shopping spree in soft drinks.

On just-drinks' results pages:

A healthy second quarter has boosted Brown-Forman's performance in the first half of the group's fiscal-2020. Following a flat showing in the three months to the end of July, the Jack Daniel's owner today posted a 6% increase in sales in the three months to the end of September. The bounceback resulted in sales in the overall six-month period growing by 3%, signalling success for the company in dealing with the ongoing tariff war that is affecting its prices outside of the US.

Stock Spirits has closed out its latest fiscal-full-year, posting a low double-digit lift in sales for the 12 months. The UK-headquartered group saw sales in the year to the end of September total EUR312.4m (US$346.1m).

On our news pages:

PepsiCo has kicked off the second round of its entrepreneur-focused funding project in North America, with a total of US$300,00 set aside for successful businesses. The 'Greenhouse' programme, which initially launched in Europe two years ago before reaching North America in late-2018, is returning for its second year.

Treasury Wine Estates has recruited a senior executive at Constellation Brands to head up its Americas operations, three months after having lined up an internal promotion to the role. Ben Dollard is set to move to Treasury from Constellation early next year.

Diageo is looking to consolidate its operations in India, proposing a folding in of loss-making Pioneer Distilleries to its United Spirits business. The board of United Spirits has confirmed the approval of a merger with Pioneer, centred around an offer to shareholders.

Moet Hennessy has acquired majority control of the Provence rosé producer Château d'Esclans. The transaction, for an undisclosed sum, sees Moet Hennessy hold 55% of the company, which is the market leader for French rosé in the US.

A UK distiller has revealed a potential issue in the nascent CBD-infused spirits category with an attack on products that do not disclose the source of their ingredients. Nicholas Pullen, the co-founder of CBD spirits producer Top Beverages, has told just-drinks that brands should specify the source of their CBD in order to reassure consumers.