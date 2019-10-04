If you read only one thing... - This week's must-reads on just-drinks...

Here's a look at the biggest stories and the best content from just-drinks this week.

The UK's gin boom has allowed for a raft of innovation in the mixers segment. In turn, the availability of premium mixers has provided non-drinkers with more sophisticated options. But, where does this leave the rest of the soft drinks category, asks Lucy Britner.

For the established vodka brands, the US has long been the outstanding market, initially driving the category's metoric growth but now accounting for much of its volumes. As the country remains key for vodka brand owners, category commentator Richard Woodard believes the rest of the world is fast catching up.

Brown-Forman has confirmed the long-expected release of an apple-flavoured variant of its flagship Jack Daniel's American whiskey.

Four months after flagging the booming growth of flavoured whiskies in the US, Brown-Forman has lined up the addition of another expression of its flagship Jack Daniel's whiskey brand in the country. Tennessee Apple, announced this week, is the third flavoured variant in the Brown-Forman stable, joining Tennessee Fire and Tennessee Honey. Could the new iteration stretch Brown-Forman's flavoured whiskey stable too far?

Trade groups in the US and the EU have attacked a decision to impose a 25% tariff on European spirit drinks. Representatives of spirits producers on both sides of the Atlantic condemned the US Government's announcement this week of the full list of tariffs, which follow a World Trade Organisation ruling on a long-running dispute between European airplane manufacturer Airbus and US rival Boeing.

The head of Campari Group is considering the "delocalising" of production of some of its spirits brands as a method of dealing with the pending tariff increases on some European Union exports to the US.

The role of provenance in marketing is widely prevalent in the spirits category - always by brands that have to be produced in a certain location, but also often by those that aren't tied by rules of definition. Recent global economic developments will likely have many spirits brand owners thinking the unthinkable: "Why don't we move our production in-market?"

Here, just-drinks consolidates the M&A activity in the global drinks industry during September, a quieter month than usual for purchases and divestments, with Anheuser-Busch InBev's acquisition in wine leading the headlines.

Company results this week:

William Grant & Sons grew sales by 12% last year as the UK-based spirits group released a range of new products in the 12-month period. Sales reached GBP1.33bn (US$1.64bn) in calender-2018 as net profits increased 4% to GBP260m, the company said in a press release.

PepsiCo has continued to boost quarterly sales at its North American soft drinks unit despite an ongoing decline in volumes. Third-quarter sales for PepsiCo Beverages North America were up 3% on an organic basis.

Constellation Brands has seen its first-half deliver a low single-digit lift in sales, with the second quarter echoing the 2% increase in the first three months of the group's current fiscal-year. The group said its top-line rose 2.2% in the six months to the end of August.

On our news pages:

Minimum unit pricing has reduced the amount of alcohol per person bought in Scotland by 1.2 units a week, according to a new study that lends broad support to the policy.

UK alcohol responsibility watchdog the Portman Group has welcomed a new report that shows binge drinking in Europe and Eastern Mediterranean regions declined by more than a quarter in the decade to 2016.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has paid down more than US$6m in debt days after a money-raising IPO in Hong Kong. The global brewer, which is trying to reduce debt following its US$107bn purchase of SABMiller in 2016, has paid back three debt notes.

Alcohol consumption in Russia has fallen by 43% in the 13 years to 2016, a new report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. The drop came amid large-scale restructuring of alcohol legislation by the country's authorities to target problem drinking.

The Coca-Cola Co is to launch its Coke-branded energy drink in the US next year, adding another major market to the beverage's global footprint - and a new flavour. Coca-Cola Energy and the US-exclusive Coca-Cola Energy Cherry will be released in the country US in January.

Pernod Ricard will look to restart growth in its struggling home market through a merger of its two business units in the country, and by cutting almost 200 jobs. The group will combine its French units - referred to locally as Pernod and Ricard - which currently operate separately.