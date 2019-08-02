If you read only one thing... - This week's must-reads on just-drinks...

Here's a look at the biggest stories and the best content from just-drinks this week.

Molson Coors CEO & president Mark Hunter is to step down in September after more than a decade with the brewer.

Diageo is to leave its northwest London headquarters and move to a new office in the heart of the UK capital.

In just-drinks' latest look at sustainability, Ben Cooper asks if companies can use their marketing muscle to nudge consumers into making greener choices in the beverage aisle - whether they realise it or not.

Analysts have flagged a lack of communication by Dutch brewer Heineken, as results for the first half of the year came with a few surprises.

UK retail chain Majestic Wine has agreed a GBP95m (US$115m) sale of its Majestic-branded stores and business operations to an investment group owned by Japan's SoftBank Group.

Bacardi and Brown-Forman are to end their long-running UK sales and distribution partnership next year.

Pernod Ricard has agreed to take a majority stake in South African gin distiller Inverroche.

Australian wine producer Greg Norman Estates has exited a 20-year joint venture with Treasury Wine Estates.OK

Bacardi's marketing head for Patron Tequila and Grey Goose vodka, Lee Applbaum, is to leave the company.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has launched a new non-alcoholic Budweiser in India instead of expanding the roll-out of its existing 0%-abv brand, Budweiser Prohibition Brew.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has denied allegations of tax evasion in India after authorities banned the company from selling its beers in New Delhi for three years.

Australian Vintage CEO Neil McGuigan is to resign from his post after nine years in the job.

Bad weather in the second quarter and a tough comparison against sales for last year's World Cup drove down underlying revenues for Molson Coors.

The US and France drove Campari to a strong first-half sales increase aided by price increases.

Heineken has posted a solid rise in sales for the first half of the year while warning of rising costs.