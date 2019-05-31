If you read only one thing... - This week's must-reads on just-drinks...

Here's a look at the biggest stories and the best content from just-drinks this week.

The merger of Boston Beer Co and fellow craft brewer Dogfish Head Brewery earlier this month shows craft brewers are far from immune from the challenging conditions in the US beer sector. In today's market, strong sustainability credentials might be expected to bolster craft brewers but, Ben Cooper writes, craft brewers are underplaying their sustainability profile. With more powerful competitors taking every opportunity to promote sustainability achievements, modesty is a dubious virtue.

From operating way beyond the beer category to selling off so-called non-core assets, brewers are now looking for growth elsewhere again. just-drinks' beer commentator, Stephen Beaumont, considers the cyclical history and looks at where the world's brewers are now.

Our white spirits commentator has spied a trend! Richard Woodard walks us through what everyone else is doing, so you can too.

Consumers have repeatedly shown the value of appealing to nostalgia in their love of things that resonate with their younger selves or due to affinities for decades past. The Coca-Cola Co is now targeting this impulse, tied in with the '80s-fuelled nostalgia of hit series Stranger Things, to bring back one of its biggest failures.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a major health problem and cause of death throughout the world. While cigarette smoking is known to be the most important risk factor, there is limited data available on the relation of alcohol consumption to the condition. Given that moderate alcohol intake has been shown to decrease the risk of many inflammatory conditions, it may also affect the risk of COPD, which is associated with marked inflammation of lung tissues.

The category may be late to the party, but the gin boom has finally hit Global Travel Retail. Longer lead times and limited shelf space mean duty-free shoppers often wait longer for the latest spirits trends. But, as gin continues to soar in domestic markets, the GTR channel has woken up to its potential.

From our time last week with Diageo:

Diageo has hailed the US success of Casamigos, despite the Tequila brand's price proximity to stablemate Don Julio in the country. Almost exactly two years ago, the spirits group spent US$700m - growing to $1bn dependant on ten-year performance - on the Casamigos brand. The move came four years after Diageo took full ownership of Don Julio in a brand-swap-plus-cash deal with Casa Cuervo.

The head of Diageo has reiterated the group's ambition that consumers drink less but drink better, with the chief of North America operations admitting the company is keeping an eye on cannabis legalisation in Canada. Speaking at the firm's Capital Markets Day in New York last week, CEO Ivan Menezes said that irresponsible consumption of alcohol provided no interest for Diageo in terms of driving growth.

Diageo has voiced its satisfaction at having secured majority control of Shuijingfang in recent months, despite the baijiu brand accounting for only a "tiny" part of the sector's higher-end. In February, the group raised its holding in Shuijingfang to 63%. This year's offer to shareholders followed a similar move last summer, when Diageo grew its stake from 39.7% to around 60%.

And, on our news pages:

Beam Suntory has called time on its distribution arrangement with Bacardi in Brazil. The spirits group said that, from 1 July, it will bring its route-to-market in the country in house.

Laurent-Perrier has reported a 3% rise in sales from its latest fiscal full-year but warned of macro-economic challenges that may affect performance in the future. The Champagne house, which is listed on the French stock exchange, said earlier today group sales in the 12 months to the end of March came in at just under EUR250m.

The UK on-premise is preparing for a bumper weekend, with an extra 2m pints of beer expected to be consumed in the channel this Saturday. Trade body The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) said this week that a perfect storm of sporting events on 1 June should benefit pubs and bars in the country.

Heineken has launched the first content from a new marketing partnership as the brewer looks to cement a stronger social media presence for Amstel through the brand's Europa League sponsorship. Speaking on the day of the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sharon Annette, development director for Amstel, said London-based football media group Copa90 has been working with her team since last year, replacing Heineken's in-house work.

Canada's Hill Street Beverage Co is to put its entire cannabis beverage production line under one roof after agreeing to buy cultivator and processor OneLeaf Cannabis for CAD16m (US$12m).