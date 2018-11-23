If you read only one thing... - This week's must-reads on just-drinks...

Here's a look at the biggest stories and the best content from just-drinks this week.

In late-July, Diageo released its full-year results for fiscal-2018. The group saw its sales in the 12 months to the end of June rise by 5% in organic terms on the year-prior. Here, just-drinks picks through Diageo's performance over the past five years for the trends set to affect the group, specifically, and the global spirits category, more broadly.

As part of just-drinks' deep-dive into the trends that have driven Diageo's performance over the last five years, Richard Woodard considers the areas that will be priorities for the group in the coming years.

As marketing activity becomes more digitally-focussed, visually-orientated and 'Instagrammable', are spirits companies losing sight of the importance of simply delivering a tasting experience? Neil Ridley warns that some brand owners run the risk of losing the plot.

As 2018 rolls to a close and we survey the wreckage of what has certainly been an 'interesting' year, one annoying trend jumps out at me; the continued singling-out and patronisation of women by the drinks industry.

Brewing industry exhibition Brau Beviale returned to Nuremburg last week after its traditional fallow year to allow space for Munich's quadrennial Drinktec. just-drinks was there to report on the latest trends in the beverage packaging and production industry and speak to both the established players and the up-and-coming firms shaping the future of drinks. Here's a run-down of what we found.

E-commerce has already left its mark on the FMCG industry, however beverages are yet to play a major role in the channel. That is changing as drinks producers and the companies that support them wake up to increasing consumer demand for convenience and speed. Here, just-drinks speaks to a number of industry figures working to recalibrate beverages to e-commerce demands, including The Coca-Cola Co, Heineken, The Sidel Group and Crown Beverages to find out where the e-commerce evolution will lead.

There have been conflicting results from studies of the association between alcohol intake and the risk of gastric cancer. Some of the differences among studies have related to mixing subjects from Western countries with those from Asia, where dietary patterns, lifestyle factors, drinking patterns and types of alcohol consumed differ from those among Western populations.

Edrington has released the first global advertising campaign for its single malt Scotch whisky, The Macallan. The activation, announced today, kicks off with a mini-film, 'Make The Call', which will roll out across TV, cinema and digital channels in the brand's key markets including the US, Mexico, Taiwan, China and the UK.

The Coca-Cola Co is looking to use technological innovations such as facial recognition on its US soda dispensers, to increasingly side-step Google and Nielsen in the search for better consumer data. Speaking to just-drinks earlier this month, Coca-Cola' CMO for sparkling, Javier Meza, said that self-sourced raw data has become a "priority" as the company looks to make more effective use of its media spend.

A steady performance in the first six months of fiscal-2019 has created a base for Lucas Bols to kick on in the second half. The Netherlands-based spirits group said earlier today that sales in the six months to the end of September came in flat in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The CFO of UK-based drinks company Majestic has said the group will take on additional inventory in the country, ahead of the UK's planned departure from the European Union next year. Speaking as part of the company's H1 2019 results today, James Crawford said Majestic will bring up to GBP8m (US$10.2m) of stock into the country before March 2019.

Pernod Ricard's CEO has said technological advances in virtual and augmented reality can give consumers a healthier "altered state" than cannabis. Responding to a question at Pernod's AGM yesterday on the effect cannabis could have on premium alcohol sales, Alex Ricard said consumers use cannabis to because of a desire to change their perceptions.