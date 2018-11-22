Ian Macleod Distillers' Glengoyne Teapot Dram Batch No 006 - Product Launch

Ian Macleod Distillers' Glengoyne Teapot Dram Batch No 006

Category - Highland single malt Scotch whisky, 59.3% abv

Available - From 21 November

Location - Via the Glengoyne Distillery shop and website

Price - GBP90 (US$115) per 70cl bottle

Ian Macleod has added a sixth release to the Teapot Dram series from Highland single malt distillery Glengoyne.

Teapot Dram Batch No 006 is matured in first fill Oloroso sherry casks. The release is bottled at cask strength and limited to 2,772 units.

The Teapot Dram name refers to a pre-1970s tradition of giving workers whisky. Younger employees would discreetly pour some of their quota into a copper teapot for their older colleagues.

Last month, Ian Macleod announced details of a new four-strong Glengoyne range, called The Spirit of Oak, exclusive to the Travel Retail channel in the UK.

