How did PepsiCo perform in Q3 2019? - results

PepsiCo nine-month global beverage volumes up 1%

PepsiCo Beverages North America year-to-date organic sales climb 2%

Volumes for PBNA down 1.5%

PepsiCo group sales increase 5% in YTD

PepsiCo has continued to boost quarterly sales at its North American soft drinks unit despite an ongoing decline in volumes.

PepsiCo's North American beverages found sales growth despite a volumes drop

Third-quarter sales for PepsiCo Beverages North America were up 3% on an organic basis, PepsiCo announced today. Volumes from the unit in the 12-week period, to 7 September, were down 1%.

The trend mirrored the previous two quarters for PBNA. In Q2, sales climbed by 2% as volumes dipped 1%, while first-quarter volumes fell by 2% but sales still increased.

Year-to-date organic sales were up 2% on a 1.5% volumes decline.

Beverage performance in PepsiCo's other regions was more difficult to gauge. PepsiCo only separates its snacks and beverages reporting divisions in North America. However, global beverage volumes for the company increased 1% for the year-to-date as volumes in Latin America climbed by 5%. Combined volumes in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa region edged up 2%.

PepsiCo's group performance remained solid, with sales across all of its business units up 4% in Q3 and 5% for the year-to-date, both in organic terms.

Commenting on the results, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said the company expects "to meet or exceed" its full-year organic sales growth target of 4%.

"We are making good progress against our strategic priorities and our businesses are performing well as we continue to make the necessary investments in our capabilities, brands, manufacturing and go-to-market capacity to propel our future growth," XXX Laguarta.

Why Gen Z's interest in health & wellness should boost soft drinks innovation around Asian ingredients - Click here for a just-drinks comment