News

How did Molson Coors perform in H1 2019?

1 August 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Diageo - An apology - Editor's Viewpoint

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo at "peak innovation" - NPD showcase

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Diageo has to work to maintain upward trajectory

Diageo to leave Park Royal headquarters

Pernod takes control of South Africa's Inverroche

Patron, Grey Goose CMO announces Bacardi exit

Bacardi, Brown-Forman to disband UK partnership

Bacardi names Tony Latham CFO
MORE

Market research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Success Case Study: Bira 91 Beer - Spearheading the bottled craft beer movement in India by targeting urban Millennials

Global Spirits

Champagne markets, companies and production

Spirits in Russia
  • H1 organic sales dip 1%
  • US volumes down 5% for the six months
  • Share price drops
  • CEO announces exit

Bad weather in the second quarter and a tough comparison against sales for last year's World Cup drove down underlying revenues for Molson Coors in the first half, the brewer has announced.

Molson Coors benefited in many of its markets last year from the World Cup

Molson Coors benefited in many of its markets last year from the World Cup

Organic sales dropped 1% in the first six months of 2019 as global volumes fell by 4%, Molson Coors said yesterday. The declines, which came as CEO Mark Hunter announced he is to step down in September, led to a 12% drop in Molson's share price yesterday before the stock rallied slightly. They also follow a competitively strong Q1, in which organic sales climbed by 1%.

"After a solid start in the first four months of the year, May and June were challenging reflecting unfavourable weather and weak industry demand across our major geographies," Hunter said.

Molson Coors benefited in many of its markets last year from the World Cup, which started on 14 June.

Despite the challenges in Q2 this year, quarterly sales per hectolitre were up 4% and the brewer took share in the competitive US market, it said. The company hailed its portfolio premiumisation for the gains. Packaging costs increased because of investment in a US bottle furnace rebuild.

In the key US market, H1 sales slipped 2% on a 5% volumes loss. Q2 sales were down 3%. US underlying EBITDA decreased 8% in the second quarter. Hunter said there was "strong premium light share growth in the US" as Miller Lite and Coors Light gained segment share.

CEO Mark Hunter

"We remain resolute on the ambition to improve our top-line through increased investments in our brands, premiumisation and innovation initiatives, including the launch of our Truss cannabis infused non-alcoholic beverage portfolio in Canada later this year."

Asahi lines up Australian domination at a price that's right - Analysis

Sectors: Beer & cider, Company results

Companies: Molson Coors

Expert Analysis

Brandy (Spirits) Market in China - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Brandy (Spirits) Market in China - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Brandy (Spirits) Market in China - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Brandy market in China.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

How did Molson Coors perform in Q1 2019? - results data

How did Molson Coors perform in Q1 2019? - results data...

How did Molson Coors perform in 2018? - results data

How did Molson Coors perform in 2018? - results data...

Molson Coors denies cannabis link to Canada beer volumes drop

Molson Coors denies cannabis link to Canada beer volumes drop...

How did Campari perform in H1 2019? - results data

How did Campari perform in H1 2019? - results data...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?