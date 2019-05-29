News

How did Laurent-Perrier perform in fiscal-2019? - results data

29 May 2019

  • Fiscal-2019 sales rise 3.2% to EUR249.6m (US$279m)
  • Price/mix up 3.8% as Champagne market dips in volume terms by 1.3% in 12 months to end of March
  • Brexit uncertainty "calls for a great deal of caution"

Laurent-Perrier has reported a 3% rise in sales from its latest fiscal full-year but warned of macro-economic challenges that may affect performance in the future.

The Champagne house, which is listed on the French stock exchange, said earlier today group sales in the 12 months to the end of March came in at just under EUR250m. Champagne sales increased by 3.7% on an organic basis.

Like most of the larger wine companies, Laurent-Perrier has implemented a value over volumes strategy in recent years. Subsequently, price/mix in the 12-month period was up by mid-single digits.

Laurent-Perrier fiscal-2019 - Sales versus 2018

20182019
Full-Year241.8249.6

Source: Company results

Chairman Stéphane Dalyac

"In a market down by volume and a still uncertain environment, Laurent-Perrier has recorded an increase in its turnover and a further improvement in its profitability, while continuing to invest more in brand identity, largely thanks to a further very positive price/mix effect.

"Relying as ever on the quality of its Champagnes, the strength of its brands and the energy and motivation of its people, along with its ability to innovate, the group has restated its determination to stay on its growth strategy course."

Looking forward, the group flagged "persisting uncertainties" on a macro level, driven by the UK's pending departure from the European Union and the maturity of the French market. The company added it will "continue consolidating its growth" by focussing efforts on brand Laurent-Perrier and on international markets.

As well as its namesake Champagne brand, Laurent-Perrier also owns Salon, Delamotte, and Champagne de Castellane.

How the wine industry can surf the waves of consumer change - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Company results, Wine

