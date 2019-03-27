How did Fever-Tree perform in 2018? - results data

Full-year sales jump 39.5% to GBP237.45m (US$313.6m)

UK sales in 2018 climb 53%, The US up 21%

Beer and wine make way for growing consumer trend towards "simple, long, mixed drinks"

US offers potential thanks to "relatively immature" premium mixer segment

Fever-Tree continued to ride the premium spirit trend in 2018, with full-year sales for the higher-end mixers producer rising by almost 40%.

Fever-Tree expects to see UK growth moderate in 2019, with the US offering strong potential

The UK-based company said yesterday that the top-line increase to GBP237.5m was ahead of expectations. The sales lift in the 12 months to the end of December was slower than the first half of the year, however, which was up by 46%.

Fever-Tree 2018 - Wine Sales by Region versus 2017 - Reported The UK The US Europe Rest of the World Total 2017 87.78 29.54 44.74 8.11 170.17 2018 134.17 35.77 55.52 11.99 237.45 Source: Company results

In Fever-Tree's domestic market, which accounted for 56% of group sales in 2018, an "exceptional" summer, which included a prolonged period of hot weather, a royal wedding and the FIFA World Cup, was followed by a "good performance" over Christmas. The company noted the rising trend towards longer mixed drinks in the country, at the expense of beer and wine.

For 2019, however, Fever-Tree is expecting its growth rate to moderate, although market share is forecast to improve on the group's 42% off-premise domination.

In the US, where the company moved to wholly-owned operations in June, the commencement in August of a distribution deal with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits was credited with driving a 21% increase in sales. Also warranting mention was the launch of Fever-Tree Citrus Tonic Water through a tie-up with Bacardi's Patron Tequila brand in the country.

The premium mixer segment in the US was described by the company as "relatively immature", offering "confidence in the medium- to longer-term opportunity for Fever-Tree in the region".

Continental Europe, meanwhile, delivered a 23% sales increase in organic terms, where Fever-Tree boasted of its "unrivalled" ability to partner with spirits brands on co-promotional activations. Finally, Australia, Canada and South Africa were highlighted as having performed well in the rest of the world, with the reporting region coming in 48% up on 2017.

CEO Tim Warrillow

"2018 was a significant year for Fever-Tree. In the UK, we strengthened our position as the leading mixer brand in the off-trade. In the US, we successfully established our own operations and the business made real progress in deepening and widening its presence in multiple European regions. As the world's leading premium mixer brand with a strengthening global distribution network we are well set to drive the international opportunity as the move towards the premium long mixed drink continues to gather momentum around the world.

"At this early stage in the year, the group is trading in line with board expectations and we remain excited about the size of the opportunity that lies ahead."

