How did Constellation Brands perform in H1 fiscal-2020? - results data

Constellation Brands has seen its first-half deliver a low single-digit lift in sales, with the second quarter echoing the 2% increase in the first three months of the group's current fiscal-year.

The group said earlier today that its top-line rose 2.2% in the six months to the end of August. Constellation's beer business in the US maintained the 7% Q1 sales increase over the full six months.

In wine and spirits, the company noted that "transition activities with distributors" impacted performance negatively. The divestment of around 30 lower-end wine and spirits brands to E&J Gallo, announced in April, is the reason for the transition activities. However, Constellation said today the transaction, which hit a hold-up five months ago, has still not completed. "The wine and spirits transaction is now assumed to close at the end of third-quarter," the company said.

Constellation suffered a reversal of fortune in spirits during the second quarter - the 6% lift in sales from Q1 was followed by an 8% slump in the second quarter of fiscal-2020. "As the wine and spirits business transformation strategy evolves under a new set of strategic imperatives, select promotional retail activities for key brands that occurred during last year's second quarter were discontinued this year as they did not meet the return targets for the business," the group noted.

The bottom line took a hammering in the six months, with Constellation posting net losses of $770.6m compared to net profits of $1.89bn a year ago. The performance relates predominantly to Constellation's holding in Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth. In late-August, the group flagged it would take a hit in its first half as a result of Canopy's 12-month net losses, reported a month earlier.

"The winning streak for our beer business continues with Modelo Especial generating the most growth in the entire US beer category, while Corona remains the number one high-end beer brand family. This powerful combination gives us confidence in high-single digit beer growth for years to come.

"Our wine and spirits innovation pipeline is primed to launch impactful product introductions, as we head into the key selling season this fall."

For the full-year, Constellation said it expects beer sales to rise by between 7% and 9%, with wine and spirits combined expected to be down by 15% to 20%.

To read Constellation Brands' official half-year results statement, click here.

