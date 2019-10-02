News

Hotaling & Co appoints Dan Leese as next CEO

2 October 2019

The co-founder of V2 Wine Group, who stepped down yesterday, has reappeared with Hotaling & Co.

Less than 24 hours after his V2 departure was announced, Dan Leese has been confirmed as Hotaling & Co's CEO

Dan Leese, who set up California-based V2 with his wife in 2010, was unveiled as Hotaling's CEO earlier today. Delicato Family Wines, which bought a stake in V2 two years ago, confirmed Leese's departure earlier this week.

Leese replaces Dennis Carr, who left San Francisco-based Hotaling in February.

"Over the past two years Hotaling & Co has undergone a period of transformation and expansion," said co-owner Tony Foglio. "Bringing Dan on as president & CEO is another building block in the development of our growth

"Dan is a seasoned CEO with entrepreneurial experience and a strong understanding of how to brand build - the ideal combination to take us into the next chapter."

Pronounced 'ho-de-ling', the group, which changed its name from Anchor Distilling Co last year, is co-owned by Foglio and UK-based Berry Bros & Rudd. As well as owning brands including Denizen rum, acquired 18 months ago, the company also handle US import operations for the likes of Hine Cognac, Luxardo liqueurs and Dingle Distillery.

