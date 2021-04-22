News

Hoplark hop-infused sparkling water - Product Launch

22 April 2021

Hoplark has unveiled what it has termed a "craft-brewed sparkling water" produced using hops.

Hoplark Water is produced using hops and is available online in the US

The Colorado-based start-up, which produces hop-and-tea-based soft drinks including The Calm One and The Really Hoppy One, announced the three-strong 'soft seltzer' line this week. The trio - each made with Mosaic, Sabro and Citra hops – are available from the company's website to US consumers.

Hoplark Water is gluten-free and vegan, and does not contain either sugar or alcohol.

"While taking a month off from drinking, I realised that I wanted to find a way for myself and friends to enjoy the ritual, familiarity, and camaraderie of craft beer, without the alcohol or calories that traditionally come with it," said co-founder & CEO Dean Eberhardt. "We love everything about craft beer, but wanted an option for all the other times when we don't feel like drinking alcohol.

"Hoplark Water is a result of our … passion for bringing new flavour experiences to the market for people who love that complex hoppy taste but don't want to compromise healthy choices. When creating Hoplark Water, we wanted to showcase how a single ingredient – hops – can turn water into something complex, vibrant and refreshing."

The three variants are available in 12-packs of 47.3cl cans and in a mixed pack of four cans of each. All offerings carry an SRP of US$35.

