Hill Street Beverage Co eyes one-stop production with OneLeaf Cannabis buy

30 May 2019

Canada's Hill Street Beverage Co is to put its entire cannabis beverage production line under one roof after agreeing to buy cultivator and processor OneLeaf Cannabis for CAD16m (US$12m).

Hill Street Beverage Co will be able to grow, extract and infuse its own cannabis after buying OneLeaf's facilities

The deal, announced yesterday, will allow Hill Street to grow, extract and infuse its own cannabis at OneLeaf's Saskatchewan facilities. Hill Street will add bottling and canning lines to the set-up, giving it the ability to develop new product lines and innovations in one location.

The Toronto-based company said the purchase, which is expected to complete by the middle of June, will "make for a powerful force in the market".

The drinks production lines will have a projected capacity of around 300,000 cases of infused wine and beer with expansion to be added. OneLeaf has output capacity in its existing and planned flowering rooms for 1,800kg of cannabis annually.

In April, Hill Street Beverage was one of ten Canadian cannabis beverage companies to form trade group the Cannabis Beverage Producers Alliance.

The future of cannabis in the drinks industry - just-drinks FUTURES Vol. 2

Sectors: Cannabis, Mergers & acquisitions, Soft drinks, Water

