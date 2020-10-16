News

Hennessy post Q3 growth as Moet Hennessy slows 2020 sales slide - results data

16 October 2020

  • Third-quarter sales decline 3% to EUR1.36bn (US$1.59bn)
  • Top line in year-to date down 15% at EUR3.35bn

Moet Hennessy enjoyed a much stronger third quarter of 2020, with the unit's sales slipping by only 3% as Cognac brand Hennessy bounced back into growth.

Moet Hennessy saw its namesake Cognac brand deliver sales growth for the first time this year

The wine and spirits company, which is part of the LVMH luxury goods group, said late yesterday that its sales in the three months to the end of September totalled EUR1.36bn (US$1.59bn). The quarterly dip marked a sizeable improvement on the 23% top-line tumble posted in late-July.

For the first nine months of this year, Moet Hennessy saw its sales down 15% on the corresponding period in 2019.

Moet Hennessy 2020 - Sales versus 2019 - reported

Source: Company results

While not disclosing specific numbers, the company said that Hennessy benefitted from "a strong recovery" in Q3, driven by the Cognac's VS expressions in the US. The brand's volumes in the year-to-date declined by 5%.

Elsewhere, the Champagne operations improved volumes in the three months after its sizable declines in Q2. That said, volumes for the nine months came in 23% down.

Remy also announced the launch of premium rum brand Eminente in the quarter.

On outlook, LVMH said: "In a very turbulent context, marked by continuing economic and health uncertainties, LVMH will continue to exercise caution, strengthen its cost controls and selectivity in its investments. The group will maintain a strategy focused on preserving the value of its brands, by continuing its marketing and communication investments ... ."

To view LVMH's official Q3 results statement, click here.

How COVID has driven at-home indulgence - consumer trends

Sectors: Company results, Spirits, Wine

Companies: LVMH Group

