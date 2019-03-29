News

Henkell Freixenet gives Henkell sparkling wine brand a makeover

29 March 2019

Henkell Freixenet has updated the logo for its Henkell German sparkling wine brand.

The new Henkell logo will roll out during the second half of this year

The new Henkell logo will roll out during the second half of this year

Included in the new look is a "clearer, more dynamic linear structure, reduced framework and a subtle change in font". The revamp, unveiled today, will start to appear on the Sekt's packaging during the second half of this year.

Henkell Freixenet said the new logo will feature not only on Henkell bottles, but also on all marketing materials, including tasting bars, chillers and flags.

Earlier this year, the group, formerly known as Henkell & Co, changed its name to Henkell Freixenet to recognise the German company's purchase of majority control of Spain's Freixenet last August. The company claims to be the largest sparkling wine producer, with propositions in the sekt, Cava, Prosecco, Champagne and Crémant sectors. Henkell Freixenet is owned by the German conglomerate, Dr Oetker.

