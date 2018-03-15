Henkell & Co set to acquire Freixenet control - just-drinks EXCLUSIVE
By Olly Wehring | 15 March 2018
Henkell & Co is poised to announce its purchase of majority control of Spanish Cava producer Freixenet in the coming days, just-drinks understands, almost two years after rumours of an acquisition first surfaced.
The German sparkling wine group could unveil the transaction as soon as tomorrow, sources have told just-drinks today. The move follows a report from Reuters in April 2016 that claimed Freixenet had been in receipt of a takeover offer.
Freixenet is believed to be valued at in the region of EUR550m (US$681m), with a 50.5% stake costing around EUR275m.
When contacted this afternoon, a spokesperson for Henkell, which is based in Wiesbaden, declined to comment further. Family-owned Freixenet was unavailable for immediate comment.
The transaction will add control of Freixenet to a portfolio that includes UK-based wine supplier and brand owner Copestick Murray. Henkell upped its 60% holding in Copestick Murray in 2013, before taking full ownership three years later.
The Freixenet stable includes vineyards and brands in Argentina, Australia, Mexico and Champagne, as well as a raft of vineyards in the group's home country of Spain.
More details to follow...
