Heineken's Dos Equis Ranch Water hard seltzer - Product Launch

Market research
Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics
United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance
Heineken's Dos Equis Ranch Water hard seltzer
Category - Alcoholic sparkling water, 4.5% abv
Available - From mid-April
Location - Available in the US, in "selected" markets
Price - TBC
Heineken has made good on a pledge to increase its hard seltzer footprint with the launch of Dos Equis Ranch Water.
The 4.5% hard seltzer will roll out this Spring in the US, Heineken confirmed to just-drinks today. It is based on the West Texas ranch water mixed drink, which is a blend of sparkling water, Tequila and lime.
Each 12oz (35cl) can contains 180 calories. SKUs will comprise a single-serve can and a 12-can multipack.
In full-year results last week, group CEO Dolf van den Brink said the company is to go deeper into hard seltzer. Admitting he had "underestimated" the category, van den Brink promised more launches to follow last year's roll-out of Pure Pirana hard seltzer. Heineken has also partnered with Hornell Brewing on an Arizona-branded hard seltzer for the US.
Does Heineken need hard seltzer? - Click here for a just-drinks comment