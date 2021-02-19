News

Heineken's Dos Equis Ranch Water hard seltzer - Product Launch

19 February 2021

Heineken's Dos Equis Ranch Water hard seltzer

Category - Alcoholic sparkling water, 4.5% abv

Available - From mid-April 

Location - Available in the US, in "selected" markets

Price - TBC

Heineken has made good on a pledge to increase its hard seltzer footprint with the launch of Dos Equis Ranch Water.

The 4.5% hard seltzer will roll out this Spring in the US, Heineken confirmed to just-drinks today. It is based on the West Texas ranch water mixed drink, which is a blend of sparkling water, Tequila and lime.

Each 12oz (35cl) can contains 180 calories. SKUs will comprise a single-serve can and a 12-can multipack.

In full-year results last week, group CEO Dolf van den Brink said the company is to go deeper into hard seltzer. Admitting he had "underestimated" the category, van den Brink promised more launches to follow last year's roll-out of Pure Pirana hard seltzer. Heineken has also partnered with Hornell Brewing on an Arizona-branded hard seltzer for the US.

Does Heineken need hard seltzer? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

