Heineken targets Cinco de Mayo in US with Dos Equis competition

The US division of Heineken is lining up a US push for Mexican beer brand Dos Equis, to coincide with the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

A marketing activation has been lined up across both the on- and off-premise in the country, centring around a competition with a trip for four to Cancun as the top prize. "Cinco-themed giveaways" will also be on offer in the run-up to early-May.

The campaign has been prepared to capitalise on the increased consumer demand in the US for Mexican products around the holiday. According to Heineken USA, Dos Equis posted a 5.4% sales lift during Cinco de Mayo last year.

"This year, we are building on the momentum captured every year when Dos Equis connects with beer drinkers during Cinco," said Dos Equis brand director Karla Flores. "We're ramping up for Cinco 2020 with engaging programming that will set the brand apart from other beer options and help drive shopper purchase intent, store traffic and takeaway."

Earlier this week, Heineken revealed a tie-up with golfer Phil Mickelson for its Amstel Light brand in the US.

