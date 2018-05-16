Strongbow Original was discontinued in the US in 2014

Heineken's US unit will reintroduce the group's Strongbow Original Dry cider to the country, following what the company has called demand from consumers via social media.

The division said earlier this week that the 5% abv variant will be available nation-wide from next month. "In over 160,000 social media mentions since it was discontinued, over 100,000 of our loyal consumers have been asking for the original flavour," Heineken said.

According to reports, the original Strongbow was phased out in 2014, replaced by Strongbow Gold Apple and Strongbow Honey & Apple.

The expression will roll out in 16.9oz single-serve cans and 4-pack 16.9oz cans, replacing the 14.9oz Gold Apple can.

"We're bringing back the less sweet, original hard cider that so many devoted Strongbow consumers have been asking for," said Jessica Robinson, VP, of portfolio brands at Heineken USA. "We're bringing this flavour back to the US to provide our consumers with the drier, crisp and refreshing taste of Strongbow they've been pressing us for."