Heineken relaunches Strongbow Original cider in US
By Lucy Britner | 16 May 2018
Strongbow Original was discontinued in the US in 2014
Heineken's US unit will reintroduce the group's Strongbow Original Dry cider to the country, following what the company has called demand from consumers via social media.
The division said earlier this week that the 5% abv variant will be available nation-wide from next month. "In over 160,000 social media mentions since it was discontinued, over 100,000 of our loyal consumers have been asking for the original flavour," Heineken said.
According to reports, the original Strongbow was phased out in 2014, replaced by Strongbow Gold Apple and Strongbow Honey & Apple.
The expression will roll out in 16.9oz single-serve cans and 4-pack 16.9oz cans, replacing the 14.9oz Gold Apple can.
"We're bringing back the less sweet, original hard cider that so many devoted Strongbow consumers have been asking for," said Jessica Robinson, VP, of portfolio brands at Heineken USA. "We're bringing this flavour back to the US to provide our consumers with the drier, crisp and refreshing taste of Strongbow they've been pressing us for."
Anheuser-Busch InBev Performance Trends 2013-2017 - results data
Expert analysis
Cider/Perry in the US
Following a decline in performance in late 2015, volume sales of cider/perry fell in 2016 for the first time since a meteoric rise in 2011 that saw volume sales rise from 50 million litres to 248 mill...read more
Sectors: Beer & cider, Product launches
Companies: Heineken
INTERVIEW
"At SABMiller, we went through a bit of disbelief and almost denial" - just-drinks meets Hector Gorosabel, Asahi Europe CEO - Part I
RESEARCH
Heineken N.V. - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
Marketline's Heineken N.V. Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments report includes business description, detailed reports on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestments,...
RESEARCH
Heineken NV - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report
Heineken NV - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report, is a source of comprehensive company data and information. The report covers the company's structure, operation, SWOT analysis, product and s...
NEWS
This week in beer & cider, featuring how Anheuser-Busch InBev has navigated the last five years, Molson Coors squares up to craft beer and just-drinks meets Asahi Europe's CEO
RESEARCH
Heineken do Brasil Comercial Ltda in Alcoholic Drinks (Brazil)
Heineken do Brasil Comercial Ltda is part of the private international group Heineken NV. In Brazil, it operates in beer, with a wide portfolio of brands occupying different price bands, such as Heine...
RESEARCH
Heineken Italia SpA in Alcoholic Drinks (Italy)
Heineken Italia SpA is a beer manufacturer and part of Heineken Group, an international player present in 70 countries. Present in the country for over 40 years, Heineken Italia SpA led beer in 2016....
Most Popular
Insights
- M&A database - April 2018
- Why a growing craft brewer isn't a takeover target
- just-drinks meets Asahi Europe's CEO
- What can wine industry learn from Concha y Toro?
- What female smokers should know about alcohol
News
- Halewood owner investigates sale - report
- Diageo tests Johnnie Walker personalisation tool
- Executive runaround unveiled by Brown-Forman
- Diageo lines up US$10m Bulleit visitor centre
- Beefeater Pink gives UK station strawberry scent
Market research
- Global gin Insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Cheap and Cheerful? Opportunities in Low-Cost Beer
- Food and Drink Internet Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Global Cognac & brandy insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global Commercial Beer Kegerators Market 2018-2022