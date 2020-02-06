Heineken recruits Phil Mickelson for US Amstel Light push - video

Heineken's US division has teamed with golfer Phil Mickelson in a multi-year partnership for the brewer's Amstel Light beer brand in the country.

The tie-up sees Mickelson front a marketing activation that seeks to address the challenges in adult male friendships. The campaign, which attempts to put a "humorous spin on the difficulties men face in making new male friends in adulthood", will see Mickelson offer support and advice to men on and off the golf course "in his own personal comedic style".

It centres on a series of videos entitled 'In The Rough', in which the five-time Major winner will look at a range of topics, including how men can make new friends beyond the fathers of their children's' friends, and texting a new acquaintance.

The content, which will be shared on Mickelson's and Amstel Light's social channels, as well as featuring on paid media, aims to reach Generation X and older male consumers, who are "not traditionally a focus of beer campaigns", said Heineken USA.

Opportunities will be made available for consumers to interact with Mickelson, while a series of competitions using the hashtag '#FriendswithPhil' will offer the chance to win the golfer's friendship.

