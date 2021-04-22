News

Heineken pokes fun at European Super League collapse

22 April 2021

Heineken has taken a tongue-in-cheek poke at this week's collapse of the proposed European Super League (ESL) soccer competition.

The brewer yesterday posted an image that reads "Don't drink & start a league. Enjoy Heineken responsibly." to its Twitter account, accompanied by the hashtag '#BetterTogether'. The post followed news on 20 April that all six English Premier League clubs would withdraw from the planned competition.

Earlier in the week, Heineken, a 26-year sponsor of the UEFA Champions League tournament, told just-drinks it was "monitoring the Super League discussions closely".

So far, Heineken is the only beverage company with a European football sponsorship agreement to publish content related to the ESL, which would have seen Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal break away from the English Premier League.

In February, Heineken built on its sponsorship deal with US football competition Major League Soccer with a retail promotional giveaway entitled 'Soccer, Anytime'.

Does Heineken need hard seltzer? - click here for a just-drinks comment

