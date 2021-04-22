Heineken marks Earth Day with renewed sustainability goals

Heineken has unveiled a new global sustainability programme covering personnel, operations and production.

Heineken '2030 Brew a Better World' sustainability programme includes a commitment to equal pay

The '2030 Brew a Better World' scheme, launched today, builds on a previous set of sustainability targets set out by the company in 2009. The Dutch brewer's latest targets include:

Cutting carbon emissions by 30% before 2030 and achieving zero waste-to-landfill before 2025 (currently 71% of Heineken's 166 waste sites are landfill-free)

Ensuring 65% of country leadership teams in each region comprise of regional nationals and, by 2023, establishing plans to eliminate gender pay gaps globally

Ensuring two zero-alcohol options are available in the majority of markets by 2023

"We know that we can only thrive if our people, the planet and the communities around us thrive," said Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink. "We are moving into a decade with even more complex challenges and our Brew a Better World vision for 2030 raises the bar and enables faster progress towards a net zero, fairer and healthier world."

Today, Heineken's share price reached its highest point since February, despite Q1 results that included a 10% beer volumes drop in Europe.

