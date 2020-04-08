News

Heineken makes "no layoffs" guarantee as coronavirus impacts demand

8 April 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like?

What impact will COVID-19 have on drinks M&A?

How DNA testing will shape the future of drinking

What's the point of Penfolds demerger? - comment

just-drinks speaks to SpiritsEurope's DG

Coronavirus and the global drinks industry - FREE

Heineken makes "no layoffs" guarantee

Diageo drops Petrus Boonekamp in Italy

Diageo drops 2020 guidance, China in "slow return"

A-B InBev rallies for on-premise
MORE

Heineken has pledged to retain all of its employees until at least the end of this year despite an expected economic hit from the coronavirus.

Heinekens commitment to its staff will run until the end of 2020

Heineken's commitment to its staff will run until the end of 2020

As brewers in the UK give temporary leave to staff in response to the downturn in demand caused by lockdown measures, Heineken said today it "will not carry out structural layoffs" as a consequence of COVID-19. The commitment will last until the end of the year.

The pledge came as Heineken suspended its performance forecasts for 2020 because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus. Heineken said the virus is having a "significant impact" on its business in 2020 but that a lack of visibility on the end date of the COVID-19 pandemic and the duration of its impact has forced the withdrawal of all guidance for the year.

The brewer disclosed expected performance for the first quarter of the year - a total volumes decrease of about 4% organically, with beer volumes down about 2%.

Heineken is not the first brewer to pull guidance for the year. Carlsberg suspended its outlook last week, a week after Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Beverage Co ditched theirs.

What impact will COVID-19 have on drinks M&A? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, Company results, HR – personnel

Companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg, Heineken, Molson Coors

Expert Analysis

Success Case Study: Diet Coke in the US - Repositioning a tiring brand for a new generation

Success Case Study: Diet Coke in the US - Repositioning a tiring brand for a new generation

Diet Coke underwent a relaunch at the start of 2018 to address years of slow decline. With a new can design, look, and flavor options, and a Millennial-focused marketing campaign, the brand reversed i...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

China beer, wine demand to drop one-fifth in Q1 as coronavirus impact widens - analyst

China beer, wine demand to drop one-fifth in Q1 as coronavirus impact widens - analyst...

Coronavirus to cut Diageo FY sales by up to US$422m - trading update

Coronavirus to cut Diageo FY sales by up to US$422m - trading update...

Coronavirus COVID-19 and the global drinks industry - just-drinks timeline - FREE TO ACCESS

Coronavirus COVID-19 and the global drinks industry - just-drinks timeline - FREE TO ACCESS...

"We're working seven days a week on sanitiser" - British Honey Co banks on coronavirus strategy shif...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?