Heineken makes "no layoffs" guarantee as coronavirus impacts demand

Heineken has pledged to retain all of its employees until at least the end of this year despite an expected economic hit from the coronavirus.

As brewers in the UK give temporary leave to staff in response to the downturn in demand caused by lockdown measures, Heineken said today it "will not carry out structural layoffs" as a consequence of COVID-19. The commitment will last until the end of the year.

The pledge came as Heineken suspended its performance forecasts for 2020 because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus. Heineken said the virus is having a "significant impact" on its business in 2020 but that a lack of visibility on the end date of the COVID-19 pandemic and the duration of its impact has forced the withdrawal of all guidance for the year.

The brewer disclosed expected performance for the first quarter of the year - a total volumes decrease of about 4% organically, with beer volumes down about 2%.

Heineken is not the first brewer to pull guidance for the year. Carlsberg suspended its outlook last week, a week after Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Beverage Co ditched theirs.

