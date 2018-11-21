News

Heineken launches Old Mout cider on draught

21 November 2018

Heineken will roll out a draught version of its Old Mout Berries & Cherries cider in the UK, as it looks to tap into demand for flavoured cider.

Berries & Cherries is the first Old Mout cider to launch on draught

The brewer said this week that the fruit flavour, its first Old Mout to be available on draught, will launch in January 2019. The roll out follows a pilot during the summer.

According to Heineken, Old Mout Berries & Cherries draught sold around 150,000 pints in 100 Greene King outlets.

"Premium flavoured cider is in huge demand and until now there wasn't an option for consumers to have this on draught," said Old Mout's Emma Sherwood-Smith. "By launching Old Mout Berries & Cherries on draught we can help our customers businesses grow by delivering a product that we know consumers are looking for when they visit the on-trade. Following the successful trial with Greene King over the past year, we've been delighted with the sales and feedback of consumers to-date and are looking forward to rolling out to the wider trade in early 2019".

Sectors: Beer & cider, The on-trade

