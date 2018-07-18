Heineken has launched what it claims is the "biggest ever" campaign for alcohol-free beer in the UK market.

The brewer said yesterday that the 'Now You Can' initiative includes a GBP6m (US$7.9m) investment in TV commercials, cinema, digital and social activations, as well as trade promotions. The campaign centres around the "inclusiveness" of Heineken 0.0 in "all moments and social occasions".

The first in a series of three ads, 'Now You Can: Parking', was launched during the World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia. The ads will run to September.

"We've seen phenomenal growth in the Low & No Alcohol category and the 'Now You Can' campaign allows us to communicate all the different drinking occasions where Heineken 0.0 can be enjoyed," said Nic Casby, Heineken UK brand director. "We have a bold ambition and a great commitment to lead the premium non-alcoholic beer segment and build positive associations around drinking choices - in other words, we want to make alcohol free beer cool."