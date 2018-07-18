Heineken launches 0.0 campaign in UK - video
By Lucy Britner | 18 July 2018
Heineken has launched what it claims is the "biggest ever" campaign for alcohol-free beer in the UK market.
The brewer said yesterday that the 'Now You Can' initiative includes a GBP6m (US$7.9m) investment in TV commercials, cinema, digital and social activations, as well as trade promotions. The campaign centres around the "inclusiveness" of Heineken 0.0 in "all moments and social occasions".
The first in a series of three ads, 'Now You Can: Parking', was launched during the World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia. The ads will run to September.
"We've seen phenomenal growth in the Low & No Alcohol category and the 'Now You Can' campaign allows us to communicate all the different drinking occasions where Heineken 0.0 can be enjoyed," said Nic Casby, Heineken UK brand director. "We have a bold ambition and a great commitment to lead the premium non-alcoholic beer segment and build positive associations around drinking choices - in other words, we want to make alcohol free beer cool."
Sugar - Which works best? Doing it yourself or being told what to do? - Sustainability Spotlight
Expert analysis
Kombucha Grows as Beverage Consumers Look for Functionality
Kombucha Grows as Beverage Consumers Look for Functionality
Kombucha is one of the fastest-growing segments of the soft drinks industry today, appealing to consumers’ desire for healthy, functional soft drinks. The packaged market is largely centred in North A...read more
Sectors: Beer & cider, Marketing – advertising & promotions, Soft drinks
Companies: Heineken
Most Popular
Insights
- Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret? - Comment
- just-drinks speaks to Pernod's CEO of EMEA & LatAm
- What the wine consumer of the future looks like
- How will the coming years treat the gin segment?
- Sugar - Do it yourself or get told what to do
News
- Former Wm Grant executive to head up Camus Cognac
- Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - study
- Pernod Ricard names David Haworth as new UK head
- Pernod builds rooftop cocktail bar in Cognac
- Coca-Cola to drop Coke Zero in Australia
Market research
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Update on Our Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2018: Clean Lifer Profile
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..