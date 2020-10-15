News

Heineken hits back at "disproportionate" UK pub code fine

15 October 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Heineken must cut costs to aid recovery - analysis

How COVID has accelerated the sobriety trend

Latest sexism row is a whisky watershed

How COVID-19 will change after-work drinks

Can Brown-Forman ride JD's brand equity with Apple

Diageo director told not to share Brexit insight

Diageo unfazed by Brexit as 'Leave-Day' looms

Heineken CEO seeks "strong evolution" in switch

Beam Suntory launches Ao in GTR

Carlsberg agrees Wernesgruner buy from Bitburger
MORE

Market research

Alcoholic Beverage Innovation - COVID-19 Case Study

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Targeting Consumers at Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study

United States Spirits - Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Heineken is considering lodging an appeal against a potential GBP2m (US$2.58m) fine over its treatment of UK pub tenants and "systemic corporate failures" in compliance.

Heineken was found to have breached a number of compliance rules

Heineken was found to have breached a number of compliance rules

In a preliminary investigation by the UK Pub Code Adjudicator, released today, Heineken's Star Pubs and Bars unit was found to have breached the pub code 12 times, including forcing tenants that had requested going free of their pub tie to sell "unreasonable levels of Heineken beers and ciders". According to the investigation, the brewer also told its compliance officer to interpret the pub code "to the commercial benefit of Heineken UK".

In a statement, Heineken said: "We are deeply disappointed and frustrated at the outcome of this investigation. There are many aspects of the report that we fundamentally disagree with and we are actively considering an appeal. This penalty is unwarranted and disproportionate, and comes at a time when the entire sector is in serious financial crisis as we work around the clock to support our pubs and licensees to keep their businesses afloat."

In the report of the investigation, the PCA described Star as a repeat offender and said the company had been given opportunities to set itself on a compliant path "but intentionally or negligently failed to do so".

The investigation covered the period from 21 July 2016, when the pub code came into effect, until 10 July 2019.

Commenting on the reason for proposing a GBP2m fine, the adjudicator said Heineken "must change its mindset and become proactive in its approach to compliance".

Cost-cutting a priority for Heineken's new broom - Click here for a just-drinks analysis

Sectors: Beer & cider, Corporate social responsibility (CSR)

Companies: Heineken

Related Content

Heineken pays US$2.5m fine but denies wrongdoing over alleged US trade practice violations

Heineken pays US$2.5m fine but denies wrongdoing over alleged US trade practice violations...

Heineken ready to trim Punch Taverns pub footprint as watchdogs circle deal

Heineken ready to trim Punch Taverns pub footprint as watchdogs circle deal...

Heineken Performance Trends 2015-2019 - results data

Heineken Performance Trends 2015-2019 - results data...

Is Heineken risking too much to chase Anheuser-Busch InBev in China? - Comment

Is Heineken risking too much to chase Anheuser-Busch InBev in China? - Comment...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?