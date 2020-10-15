Heineken hits back at "disproportionate" UK pub code fine

Heineken is considering lodging an appeal against a potential GBP2m (US$2.58m) fine over its treatment of UK pub tenants and "systemic corporate failures" in compliance.

Heineken was found to have breached a number of compliance rules

In a preliminary investigation by the UK Pub Code Adjudicator, released today, Heineken's Star Pubs and Bars unit was found to have breached the pub code 12 times, including forcing tenants that had requested going free of their pub tie to sell "unreasonable levels of Heineken beers and ciders". According to the investigation, the brewer also told its compliance officer to interpret the pub code "to the commercial benefit of Heineken UK".

In a statement, Heineken said: "We are deeply disappointed and frustrated at the outcome of this investigation. There are many aspects of the report that we fundamentally disagree with and we are actively considering an appeal. This penalty is unwarranted and disproportionate, and comes at a time when the entire sector is in serious financial crisis as we work around the clock to support our pubs and licensees to keep their businesses afloat."

In the report of the investigation, the PCA described Star as a repeat offender and said the company had been given opportunities to set itself on a compliant path "but intentionally or negligently failed to do so".

The investigation covered the period from 21 July 2016, when the pub code came into effect, until 10 July 2019.

Commenting on the reason for proposing a GBP2m fine, the adjudicator said Heineken "must change its mindset and become proactive in its approach to compliance".

