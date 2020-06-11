Heineken family buys stake in mixer company Double Dutch

The family behind the Heineken company has bought a minority stake in UK tonic and mixer company Double Dutch.

Raissa and Joyce de Haas started Double Dutch in 2015

The 10% share purchase, for an undisclosed fee, includes the addition of Heineken family member Michel de Carvalho to the Double Dutch board. De Carvalho, the husband of Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, who owns 25% of Heineken, said the investment, will help Double Dutch tap into new markets and launch new products.

De Carvalho-Heineken is the daughter of former Heineken chief executive Freddy Heineken and the great-granddaughter of Heineken founder Gerard Adriaan Heineken.

Double Dutch was founded in 2015 by Raissa and Joyce de Haas after the twins won the chance to pitch a product to US retailer Target through an entrepreneur programme. According to the Heineken family, Double Dutch, which was founded by Dutch twin sisters. currently accounts for 8% of the UK premium tonic and mixer market and has listings in supermarkets including Waitrose.

The Heineken family said it has stakes in "multiple on-trade groups" and that de Carvalho will use his global connections to support Double Dutch's growth plans.

CORRECTION: This article was updated on 12/6/2020. An earlier version incorrectly stated that the stake purchase was made by Heineken. The purchase was instead made by the family that controls Heineken.

