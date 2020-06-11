News

Heineken enters mixer category with Double Dutch stake

11 June 2020

Heineken has bought a minority stake in UK tonic and mixer company Double Dutch.

Raissa and Joyce de Haas started Double Dutch in 2015

The 10% share purchase, for an undisclosed fee, includes the addition of Heineken family member Michel de Carvalho to the Double Dutch board. Heineken said the investment, which marks its entry into mixers, will help Double Dutch tap into new markets and launch new products.

Double Dutch was founded in 2015 by Raissa and Joyce de Haas after the twins won the chance to pitch a product to US retailer Target through an entrepreneur programme. According to Heineken, Double Dutch, which was founded by Dutch twin sisters. currently accounts for 8% of the UK premium tonic and mixer market and has listings in supermarkets including Waitrose.

Michel de Carvalho is the husband of Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, who owns 25% of the brewer. De Carvalho-Heineken is the daughter of former Heineken chief executive Freddy Heineken and the great-granddaughter of Heineken founder Gerard Adriaan Heineken.

The brewer said today the Heineken family has stakes in "multiple on-trade groups" and that de Carvalho will use his global connections to support Double Dutch's growth plans.

Sectors: Mergers & acquisitions, Soft drinks, Water

Companies: Heineken

