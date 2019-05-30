Heineken brings in "football geeks" to give fresh slant to Amstel's Europa League tie-up

Heineken has launched the first content from a new marketing agency partnership as the brewer looks to cement a stronger social media presence for Amstel through the brand's Europa League sponsorship.

Heineken's Amstel beer is a main sponsor of the Europa League, the final of which was held this week in Baku

Speaking on the day of the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan, yesterday, Sharon Annette, development director for Amstel, said London-based sports marketing agency Copa90 has been working with her team since last year, replacing Heineken's in-house work. The first social media videos, which include travelogue-style introductions to host cities, went live ahead of last month's round of semi-final games and are expected to ramp up through next season. The content is shared on social media through Copa90's media channels and Amstel's regional in-market teams.

Describing Copa90 as "football geeks", Annette said the tie-up allows Amstel's Europa League sponsorship, which restarted in 2015, to focus on "more than just the [pitch-side] advertising and more than just hospitality".

"It's great for us because we get content from people who really know football and put a good consumer slant on it," Annette told just-drinks. "This is part of our move towards leveraging the sponsorship more and building more closeness [with the tournament]."

The Europa League is the junior of UEFA's two European club tournaments. The more-prestigious Champions League is also sponsored by Heineken through its namesake brand. However, Annette said that the UCL arrangement - which culminates this weekend with the final in Madrid - is more focussed on aspirational marketing, whereas Amstel puts the fan experience at the centre of its content.

"[Copa90] talk about turning the camera around and focussing on the fans," Annette explained.

Annette said the Copa90 partnership only covers Amstel's sponsorship of the Europa League and the brand's newer deal with South American tournament Copa Libertadores. Heineken does not use the agency for its Champions League activations.

Meanwhile, the development director said negative media coverage of the Europa League and Copa Libertadores, which have both been criticised this year for their choice of final host cities, has little effect on the Amstel brand, which in 2018 grew global volumes by 10%.

"We track the brand health and there is no indication that [this criticism] is harming the brand at all," she said. "The association is bigger than that. We keep an eye on these things, but we have a good partnership with UEFA and [Copa Libertadores organiser] Conmebol and we trust them to manage those issues as best they can."

Annette added: "It's always nice if the location is good, accessible and interesting. The more interest we can get, the better. But, we also recognise that UEFA has to plan and decide on the locations well in advance before knowing who is in the final."

Some supporters groups for Europa League finalists Chelsea and Arsenal were critical of the 2,500-mile trip from the UK to Baku. Earlier this year, the final of the Copa Libertadores was held in Madrid following security issues at original host city Buenos Aires.

Despite other beverage companies signing sponsorship deals with women's football, Annette said the Heineken brands she oversees have no plans to enter the market.

"It's not off the table, but at the moment we are focussing on the Europa League and Copa Libertedores," she said.

The Coca-Cola Co is a returning sponsor of FIFA's Women's World Cup, which this year will be held in France. In March, Anheuser-Busch InBev's Budweiser beer brand became an official partner and the official beer of the England women's football team, the Lionesses.

Amstel's current Europa League sponsorship deal runs until 2021. Annette declined to give financial details of the partnership. Amstel's global volumes growth last year was driven by double-digit increases in the UK, Brazil and Russia. The brand, the recipe for which differs from market to market, is available in around 100 countries.

