News

Hard seltzers "here to stay" - incoming Molson Coors CEO

1 August 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Diageo - An apology - Editor's Viewpoint

just-drinks speaks to Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes

Diageo at "peak innovation" - NPD showcase

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes talks to just-drinks

Diageo has to work to maintain upward trajectory

Diageo to leave Park Royal headquarters

Pernod takes control of South Africa's Inverroche

Patron, Grey Goose CMO announces Bacardi exit

Bacardi, Brown-Forman to disband UK partnership

Bacardi names Tony Latham CFO
MORE

Market research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Success Case Study: Bira 91 Beer - Spearheading the bottled craft beer movement in India by targeting urban Millennials

Global Spirits

Champagne markets, companies and production

Spirits in Russia

Molson Coors' incoming CEO has said he wants to attack the seltzer space with new innovations because the alcoholic sparkling water category is "here to stay".

Molson Coors launched sparkling cocktail RTD range Cape Line earlier this year

Molson Coors launched sparkling cocktail RTD range Cape Line earlier this year

Commenting on fast growth in seltzers for rival companies, Gavin Hattersley said Molson Coors needs to up its presence in the category. He added that he is looking for "new and unique points of differences in the marketplace".

Hattersley is CEO of Molson's US unit, MillerCoors, but will step up to the top job in September. Current CEO Mark Hunter announced his decision to step down yesterday after Molson Coors released its first-half results.

Hattersley's comments on hard seltzers come amid strong growth for the category. Boston Beer's market-leading Truly seltzer has been praised by the craft brewer for propping up volumes and sales amid a country-wide downturn in beer demand. Mark Anthony Brands' White Claw has also delivered strong sales increases.

Molson Coors already has a hard seltzer - Henry's - however Hattersley said new sparkling cocktail RTD Cape Line can help the company compete in the same health-and-wellness space.

He predicted that seltzers were not a passing fad and can help Molson Coors add millions of cases to its volumes, largely from consumers outside of the beer category.

"I mean, there's no doubt... seltzers are big, and they're here to stay," Hattersley said.

The comments echo those of Boston Beer management last week. CEO Dave Burwick said internal research showed the majority of hard seltzer consumers come from wines and spirits.

Hattersley was speaking to analysts after the release of H1 results in which Molson Coors organic sales dipped 1% after a challenging Q2. Asked who will replace him as MillerCoors CEO, Hattersley said he will review the position in due course.

Anheuser-Busch InBev puts Bon & Viv's Spiked Seltzer on draught

Sectors: Beer & cider, Spirits

Companies: Molson Coors

Expert Analysis

Brandy (Spirits) Market in China - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Brandy (Spirits) Market in China - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Brandy (Spirits) Market in China - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Brandy market in China.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

"Unusual" Q1 won't hamper full-year ambitions - Molson Coors CEO ...

Boston Beer Co faces target miss as White Claw hits Truly hard seltzer - analyst

Boston Beer Co faces target miss as White Claw hits Truly hard seltzer - analyst...

Molson Coors can take heart from Q1 silver linings - Analysis

Molson Coors can take heart from Q1 silver linings - Analysis...

The Boston Beer Co struggles could spark Molson Coors swoop - analyst

The Boston Beer Co struggles could spark Molson Coors swoop - analyst...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?