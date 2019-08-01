Hard seltzers "here to stay" - incoming Molson Coors CEO

Molson Coors' incoming CEO has said he wants to attack the seltzer space with new innovations because the alcoholic sparkling water category is "here to stay".

Molson Coors launched sparkling cocktail RTD range Cape Line earlier this year

Commenting on fast growth in seltzers for rival companies, Gavin Hattersley said Molson Coors needs to up its presence in the category. He added that he is looking for "new and unique points of differences in the marketplace".

Hattersley is CEO of Molson's US unit, MillerCoors, but will step up to the top job in September. Current CEO Mark Hunter announced his decision to step down yesterday after Molson Coors released its first-half results.

Hattersley's comments on hard seltzers come amid strong growth for the category. Boston Beer's market-leading Truly seltzer has been praised by the craft brewer for propping up volumes and sales amid a country-wide downturn in beer demand. Mark Anthony Brands' White Claw has also delivered strong sales increases.

Molson Coors already has a hard seltzer - Henry's - however Hattersley said new sparkling cocktail RTD Cape Line can help the company compete in the same health-and-wellness space.

He predicted that seltzers were not a passing fad and can help Molson Coors add millions of cases to its volumes, largely from consumers outside of the beer category.

"I mean, there's no doubt... seltzers are big, and they're here to stay," Hattersley said.

The comments echo those of Boston Beer management last week. CEO Dave Burwick said internal research showed the majority of hard seltzer consumers come from wines and spirits.

Hattersley was speaking to analysts after the release of H1 results in which Molson Coors organic sales dipped 1% after a challenging Q2. Asked who will replace him as MillerCoors CEO, Hattersley said he will review the position in due course.

