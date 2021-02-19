News

Hard seltzer on course for 15% of US beer market share - The Boston Beer Co

19 February 2021

The hard seltzer category in the US could eventually account for as much as 15% of the country's total beer sales, The Boston Beer Co has predicted.

Boston Beers Truly brand helped boost the companys full-year sales by 39% on 2019

Boston Beer's Truly brand helped boost the company's full-year sales by 39% on 2019

Speaking to analysts this week, Boston Beer CEO Dave Burwick made the forecast by predicting current sales for hard seltzer will increase by between 70%% and 100%. The growth, if realised, would make the category an even more important component of the US brewing industry following surging sales and volumes increases over the past two years.

Boston Beer would benefit greatly from any increase in hard seltzer share as the company owns Truly, the second-largest hard seltzer brand in the country after Mark Anthony Brands' White Claw. In full-year results released this week, Truly bucked downward trends for Boston's beer brands to help drive a 39% sales leap for the company.

According to the brewer, Truly increased its market share in off-premise channels from 22 percentage points to 26 points and was the only national hard seltzer not introduced in 2020 to grow share.

Commenting on how he arrived at the 15% beer share figure for hard seltzer, Burwick said he looked at market data and talked to industry experts. "In the end, we came out at the range of about 70% or 100% [sales increase]," Burwick explained. "We're pretty confident the category will grow, based on all the work we did. That would translate into maybe 15%-plus share of total beer within the IRI or Nielsen universe."

