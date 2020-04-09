Hard seltzer can thrive in COVID-19 lockdown - analyst

Hard seltzer can weather the coronavirus storm in the US as the category's core consumers remain insulated from the worst of an expected economic downturn, an analyst has forecast.

The US hard seltzer category is led by Mark Anthony Brands' White Claw

Sales of alcoholic sparkling waters in the US were set to jump by 270% in 2020, according to estimates earlier this year from Cowen & Co. A new Cowen note released today, however, declined to give new growth estimates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but said hard seltzer will "continue to perform well" in the current social-distancing environment because of the category's appeal to health & wellness trends.

Meanwhile, according to Cowen research, a large segment (38%) of hard seltzer drinkers are in the US$50,000-to-$99,000 income bracket. Cowen said this bracket has "fared relatively better" than lower-income consumers in terms of the unemployment caused by COVID-19. The Wall Street Journal today predicted the coronavirus will lead to 14.4m US job losses this Spring.

Cowen said hard seltzer sales benefited from a "pantry load bump" as US consumers stocked up because of lockdown measures. Pre-COVID-19 sales were also strong - in the first two months of the year sales were up 277% year-on-year, according to Nielsen data cited by Cowen.

Global brewers have launched new hard seltzer brands this year in a bid to take share from the category's runaway leaders, Mark Anthony Brands' White Claw and The Boston Beer Co's Truly. Anheuser-Busch InBev unveiled Bud Light Seltzer in February and Constellation Brands has recently released Corona Hard Seltzer.

It is unclear how the coronavirus will affect end-of-year sales for hard seltzer overall, but Cowen said Corona Hard Seltzer could see overall retails sales of about $177m in its first year, based on current trends for Bud Light Seltzer.

