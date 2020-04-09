News

Hard seltzer can thrive in COVID-19 lockdown - analyst

9 April 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like?

What impact will COVID-19 have on drinks M&A?

How DNA testing will shape the future of drinking

What's the point of Penfolds demerger? - comment

just-drinks speaks to SpiritsEurope's DG

Coronavirus and the global drinks industry - FREE

Heineken makes "no layoffs" guarantee

Diageo drops Petrus Boonekamp in Italy

Diageo drops 2020 guidance, China in "slow return"

A-B InBev rallies for on-premise
MORE

Market research

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

Success Case Study: White Claw

China: Online Retailing Summary & Forecasts to 2023

Carbonated Soft Drinks Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2014-2023

Top Trends in Dairy 2020

Hard seltzer can weather the coronavirus storm in the US as the category's core consumers remain insulated from the worst of an expected economic downturn, an analyst has forecast.

The US hard seltzer category is led by Mark Anthony Brands White Claw

The US hard seltzer category is led by Mark Anthony Brands' White Claw

Sales of alcoholic sparkling waters in the US were set to jump by 270% in 2020, according to estimates earlier this year from Cowen & Co. A new Cowen note released today, however, declined to give new growth estimates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but said hard seltzer will "continue to perform well" in the current social-distancing environment because of the category's appeal to health & wellness trends.

Meanwhile, according to Cowen research, a large segment (38%) of hard seltzer drinkers are in the US$50,000-to-$99,000 income bracket. Cowen said this bracket has "fared relatively better" than lower-income consumers in terms of the unemployment caused by COVID-19. The Wall Street Journal today predicted the coronavirus will lead to 14.4m US job losses this Spring.

Cowen said hard seltzer sales benefited from a "pantry load bump" as US consumers stocked up because of lockdown measures. Pre-COVID-19 sales were also strong - in the first two months of the year sales were up 277% year-on-year, according to Nielsen data cited by Cowen.

Global brewers have launched new hard seltzer brands this year in a bid to take share from the category's runaway leaders, Mark Anthony Brands' White Claw and The Boston Beer Co's Truly. Anheuser-Busch InBev unveiled Bud Light Seltzer in February and Constellation Brands has recently released Corona Hard Seltzer.

It is unclear how the coronavirus will affect end-of-year sales for hard seltzer overall, but Cowen said Corona Hard Seltzer could see overall retails sales of about $177m in its first year, based on current trends for Bud Light Seltzer.

Coronavirus takes shine off hard seltzer's moment in the sun - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Beer & cider, Spirits

Companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Constellation Brands

Related Content

US hard seltzer sales to jump by 270% in 2020 - analyst

US hard seltzer sales to jump by 270% in 2020 - analyst...

The Boston Beer Co ready to fight hard seltzer

The Boston Beer Co ready to fight hard seltzer "elephants in bathtub"...

Hard seltzer volumes can reach 180m cases in US - Constellation Brands

Hard seltzer volumes can reach 180m cases in US - Constellation Brands...

Coronavirus takes shine off hard seltzer's moment in the sun - comment

Coronavirus takes shine off hard seltzer's moment in the sun - comment...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?