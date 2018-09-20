Hall & Woodhouse's Badger Beer Red Ramble - Product Launch
By Andy Morton | 20 September 2018
Hall & Woodhouse's Badger Beer Red Ramble
Category - Beer, cask ale, 4% abv
Available - From this month, for a limited time - over the next two months
Location - The UK, south of England
UK brewer and pub owner Hall & Woodhouse has launched a red seasonal beer for the Autumn. Red Ramble uses crystal rye, crystal malt and a small amount of chocolate malt as well as Jester and Amarillo hops. The beer is available on cask in selected Hall & Woodhouse public houses across the south of England from September until November, and will be supported by branded glassware and POS kits including posters and tent cards.
Badger head brewer Toby Heasman said: "Red Ramble is designed to be a great lunchtime or evening beer, and despite being 4% abv the complexity of the malt grist makes for a full-bodied mouth-feel."
The launch follows the release of Badger Beer's The Wicked Wyvern in June, marking the brand's first launch since a GBP1.25m (US$1.7m) rebrand, designed to expand Badger's appeal.
Sectors: Beer & cider, Product launches
