Halewood has added two flavour extensions - Coconut and Coffee - to the Dead Man's Fingers rum range

Halewood Wines & Spirits' Dead Man's Fingers Coffee Rum, Coconut Rum

Category - Spirits, rum, 37.5% abv

Available - From this month

Location - UK, in both the on- and off-premise channels

Price - RRP of GBP22 (US$30) per 70cl bottle

Dead Man's Fingers, a rum range bought by UK drinks firm Halewood Wines & Spirits earlier this year, has been overhauled with new packaging and its first two flavour extensions. Coffee Rum and Coconut Rum target drinkers keen to discover new taste combinations, Halewood said today.

Both expressions are made using Dead Man's Fingers Original, which was launched in 2015, as a base.

The updated packaging, meanwhile, is aimed at Millennial consumers and looks to deliver greater visibility behind the bar in a bid to attract on-premise trialling.

"We can see from market data and industry trends that there's a new generation of rum drinkers that want to be associated with brands that are dynamic, fresh, packed with attitude and moving with the times," said Halewood marketing director James Stocker. "As such, we've developed intriguing flavours that are inspiring and versatile to both consumers and the trade, and designed bold new packaging that we're confident will draw our target audience into this evolving rum category."

Halewood bought Dead Man's Fingers for an undisclosed sum in February. The Cornwall-based brand is one of a number of premium spirits brands purchased by Halewood in the past two years.

This week, the company confirmed it has hired financial advisors to explore a potential sale.