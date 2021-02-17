Halewood Artisanal Spirits offloads Eisberg brand to Schloss Wachenheim

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has sold alcohol-free wine brand Eisberg to German sparkling wine producer Schloss Wachenheim as part of its ongoing business refocus.

The Eisberg brand will transition to Germany's Schloss Wachenheim

The move reinforces Halewood's focus on its higher-end spirits portfolio and hands control of Eisberg to Schloss Wachenheim, which has served as a production partner for the brand since 2006. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Halewood, Eisberg commands a 30.4% share of the UK's GBP24.5m (US$33.9m) 'reduced- & no-alcohol' wine market.

"Over the last five years we have worked together on NPD, product, brand redesign and marketing initiatives to successfully reposition Eisberg as a lifestyle brand," said Halewood's wine director, Andrew Turner. "Having worked so closely together, we're confident they are perfectly placed, both in terms of expertise and passion, to successfully and seamlessly, continue the brand's journey."

Schloss Wachenheim chair Oliver Gloden added: "The acquisition of Eisberg has been an ambition for some time and would be a valuable addition to our existing brand portfolio from a geographical and product range point of view. It will deliver an excellent basis for setting up our own business in the UK".

After announcing a 15% workforce cut in April last year, Halewood officially rebranded in September and has since bolstered the flavoured spirits offering for its JJ Whitley vodka and Dead Man's Fingers rum brands.

