News

Greenhouse returns as PepsiCo targets food & drink start-ups in North America

6 December 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Constellation cuts losses on Ballast Point folly

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate

US Champagne tariffs threaten critical blow

just-drinks' M&A database - November

Why spirits should embrace cross-category trend

Diageo proposes merger of India operations

Constellation sells Ballast Point

Pernod still has use for wine - regional CEO

"Ugly hoodies" to crown Tito's Handmade Vodka

Diageo eyes on-tap cocktails with Tipplesworth buy
MORE

Market research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

Myanmar: In-depth PEST Insights

Sustainability: Implications of the biggest trend in the containers and packaging market

Beer & Cider in the United States

Quarterly Beverage Tracker Second Quarter 2019: Argentina

PepsiCo has kicked off the second round of its entrepreneur-focused funding project in North America, with a total of US$300,00 set aside for successful businesses.

The 'Greenhouse' programme, which initially launched in Europe two years ago before reaching North America in late-2018, is returning for its second year. Ten start-ups from either the US or Canada will be selected to receive $20,000 each from PepsiCo, with one company set to win a further $100,000. Also included for each of the ten is a six-month "business optimisation programme" organised by the drinks and snacks giant.

The latest round "seeks to collaborate with purpose-driven brands at the forefront of transformative trends that are changing the way consumers eat and drink," PepsiCo said yesterday.

Companies have until 6 January to apply via www.greenhouseaccelerator.com.

Jim Andrew, PepsiCo's executive VP of corporate strategy & chief venturing officer, added: "Since its inception, the PepsiCo Greenhouse has been a great source of ideation, talent development and agility, while also providing an opportunity to collaborate with like-minded, mission-driven entrepreneurs as they develop and scale their innovative ideas that look to improve the way we shop and eat, offer new choices to consumers and solve the needs of our communities."

Last year's inaugural programme in North America resulted in Texas-based Hapi Drinks winning the top prize. The company produces a line of sugar-free drinks for children. The ten selected companies in 2018 subsequently increased their average sales by 200% during PepsiCo's six-month mentorship.

Has the soft drinks category missed the premiumisation train? - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Soft drinks, Water

Companies: PepsiCo

Expert Analysis

Carbonated Soft Drinks North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2013-2022

Carbonated Soft Drinks North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2013-2022

Carbonated Soft Drinks North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2013-2022...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

"We've got to be part of a wider ecosystem to succeed" - Daniel Grubbs, MD of the PepsiCo Ventures G...

PepsiCo CEO lays ground for North America cola war as Pepsi loses out to Coca-Cola

PepsiCo CEO lays ground for North America cola war as Pepsi loses out to Coca-Cola...

Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, M&A plans and seltzer success – Diageo in North America - Focus

Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, M&A plans and seltzer success – Diageo in North America - Focus...

PepsiCo pledges soda spend as North America Beverages sales suffer Q1 dip - results

PepsiCo pledges soda spend as North America Beverages sales suffer Q1 dip - results...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?