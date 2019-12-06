Grain & Barrel Spirits partners Dixie Vodka with NASCAR

Grain & Barrel Spirits has signed a sponsorship deal with NASCAR for its Dixie Vodka brand.

Grain & Barrel's Dixie Vodka will be the offical craft spirit of NASCAR

The "multi-year" deal will see the US vodka become the official craft spirit brand of motor sport outfit NASCAR, which operates the world's leading stock car championship. The agreement is part of a raft of new sponsorships for NASCAR, which this week announced The Coca-Cola Co and Anheuser-Busch InBev as "premium partners".

Dixie Vodka is produced in South Carolina and comprises six expressions. The brand recently expanded its distribution footprint west of the Mississippi.

"Dixie Vodka is entering the sport with an integrated industry approach, introducing its product to a national fan base that actively supports partners of the sport," said Daryl Wolfe, executive vice chief operations & sales officer for NASCAR.

Matti Christian Anttila, CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits, said: "Our goal from day one has been to align with partners who share our mission of promoting the best of our region's wonderful hospitality, flavours and craftsmanship."

