Global trade war comes to drinks next week, China, US confirm tariff hikes
By Keith Nuthall | 19 September 2018
The trade row between the US and China is set to spread to the countries' drinks producers next week, with both nations confirming increases in the tariffs on each other's drinks exports.
The US Trade Representative (USTR) confirmed yesterday that the country will impose 10% tariffs on shipments of drinks products from China from the start of next week. The duty rate will rise to 25% on 1 January.
The US action covers a wide range of drinks imports from China, including beer, wine - sparkling, still and rice wine - and alcoholic spirits used for fortification (undenatured ethyl alcohol of 80% abv or higher). The duties also cover mineral waters and of juices made from, among others, oranges, apples, pears and pineapples.
The full list of US drinks products affected can be found here.
The USTR said the duties have been introduced to force China to stop the alleged illicit transfer of American technology to Chinese companies.
In retaliation, The Chinese Ministry of Finance introduced its own tariffs yesterday, also set to take effect from Monday (24 September). Some are higher than the US rates, with US-made beer, sparkling wine, Tequila, gin, fruit juices (lemon, pineapple, mango and others, but not orange), and packaged natural water all being hit at 25%.
China will also impose 20% duties on US exports of rum and vodka, and 10% duties on still wines and orange juice.
While American whisky is not specifically listed, the Chinese Government has added a catch-all designation for 'liquor' and 'other distilled spirits and alcoholic beverages'.
The full Chinese list can be viewed here.
The global trade row kicked off in March when the US increased tariffs on steel and aluminium exports from China and the EU. Since then, threats have been made on all sides to extend duties to other products, including drinks.
